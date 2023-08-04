Home States Karnataka

CM Siddaramaiah pays Modi courtesy call, avoids sticky issues

Incidentally, Siddaramaiah turned 76 on Thursday, and celebrated the occasion with his supporters in the national capital before wrapping up his two-day trip.

Published: 04th August 2023 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presents a memento to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Thursday

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presents a memento to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Thursday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chose not to rake up issues related to Karnataka during his maiden visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House, in the national capital on Thursday.
It was his first meeting with Modi after he became chief minister of the Congress government, and he restricted it to a courtesy call during which the duo exchanged pleasantries for about five minutes, according to sources. During his next visit, Siddaramaiah is likely to come up with a solid proposal to the Prime Minister, sources quoted him as saying after he called on Modi. 

Siddaramaiah honoured Modi with a Mysuru Peta, Karnataka’s traditional headgear, a shawl and a wooden memento of the Mysuru Dasara palanquin, in which an elephant carries a howdah. 

It was believed that Siddaramaiah may take up the issue of the Centre’s non-cooperation with state-sponsored schemes, especially ‘Anna Bhagya’, as the Ministry of consumer affairs had discontinued the supply of rice to the states. Siddaramaiah had replied strongly to Modi’s statement that the Karnataka government’s five guarantees would make the state bankrupt.  

Meanwhile, during his meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Siddaramaiah requested to organise an air show on the occasion of Dasara in Mysuru in October. He also called upon Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman and discussed the GST compensation-related issues. During his next visit, he is likely to give a separate proposal from the state, a source said.

Incidentally, Siddaramaiah turned 76 on Thursday and celebrated the occasion with his supporters in the national capital before wrapping up his two-day trip.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah Siddaramaiah meets Modi
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp