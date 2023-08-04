CM Siddaramaiah pays Modi courtesy call, avoids sticky issues

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chose not to rake up issues related to Karnataka during his maiden visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House, in the national capital on Thursday.

It was his first meeting with Modi after he became chief minister of the Congress government, and he restricted it to a courtesy call during which the duo exchanged pleasantries for about five minutes, according to sources. During his next visit, Siddaramaiah is likely to come up with a solid proposal to the Prime Minister, sources quoted him as saying after he called on Modi.

Siddaramaiah honoured Modi with a Mysuru Peta, Karnataka’s traditional headgear, a shawl and a wooden memento of the Mysuru Dasara palanquin, in which an elephant carries a howdah.

It was believed that Siddaramaiah may take up the issue of the Centre’s non-cooperation with state-sponsored schemes, especially ‘Anna Bhagya’, as the Ministry of consumer affairs had discontinued the supply of rice to the states. Siddaramaiah had replied strongly to Modi’s statement that the Karnataka government’s five guarantees would make the state bankrupt.

Meanwhile, during his meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Siddaramaiah requested to organise an air show on the occasion of Dasara in Mysuru in October. He also called upon Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman and discussed the GST compensation-related issues. During his next visit, he is likely to give a separate proposal from the state, a source said.

Incidentally, Siddaramaiah turned 76 on Thursday and celebrated the occasion with his supporters in the national capital before wrapping up his two-day trip.



