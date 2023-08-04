Four Bengaluru police on hunt for cyber fraud suspects detained in Kerala

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Four policemen, including an inspector, attached to Whitefield CEN police station were detained for a while and released on Wednesday by Kerala Police following an extortion complaint against them from one of the accused in a cyber fraud case.

The policemen had gone to Kerala in connection with the cyber fraud case. While in Kerala, these policemen are alleged to have demanded Rs 3 lakh from one of the suspects to let him go. This suspect informed the matter to his advocate who then filed a complaint against the policemen.

Inspector Shivaprakash, head constables Vijay Kumar and Shivani, and constable Sandesh were detained by Kalamassery police of Kochi City Commissionerate. An extortion case has been registered against them. Whitefield CEN police had registered a cyber fraud case (crime number 747/2023) following a complaint from Chandaka Srikanth, a techie. The complainant stated that he lost Rs 26 lakh in an online job scam.

During the investigation, it was found that Rs 10,000 was transferred to the bank account of a man identified as Issac from Madikeri in Kodagu. The police took him into custody and during interrogation, Issac revealed the names of three more suspects.

These suspects, in turn, revealed that Naushad from Malappuram in Kerala was also involved in the case.

The team of four policemen went to Kerala on July 31 in search of Naushad. He was picked up the next day at Vengara. Naushad revealed the names of two more accused Nikhil and Akhil from Ernakulam. The team informed the jurisdictional Palluruthy police of picking up Naushad, Nikhil and Akhil. On Wednesday, the Kalamassery police called the team members to appear before them for questioning following an extortion complaint against them filed by Akhil’s advocate. The team members were released after issuing a notice. They were not arrested, S Girish, DCP (Whitefield Division), told reporters.

