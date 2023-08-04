Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Milk Federation says will be happy to be part of TTD laddu 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has written to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD)  expressing interest to supply Nandini ghee to make the laddus given as prasad at the Tirupati Venkateswara temple.

In the letter, the KMF management also clarified the supply of ghee to TTD and said that the issue has now taken a political twist. The management in the letter, a copy of which is available with TNIE, reads, “A coverage in the media, regarding non-supply of ghee to TTD from KMF has taken a political twist, giving scope for different statements from political parties. However, KMF is in good relations with TTD.”

KMF MD MK Jagadish told TNIE that he had written to TTD on August 2. Jagadish said he has also informed  TTD that KMF is keen to supply them with ghee as per their requirement at a price best suitable to both.

Jagadish said that they have told TTD that they are keen to participate in the tender process and start supplies at the earliest. Jagadish said that a request has also been made to the TTD to convene a meeting to arrive at a mutual understanding about price and supplies.

The letter adds KMF had never expressed that TTD was procuring low-quality ghee. KMF has also stated that it would be delighted to be a part of TTD in the preparations of the laddus as it is an offering of their devotion to Lord Venkateshwara. 

