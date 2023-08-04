‘More awareness on organ donation needed’: Karnataka Health Minister

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “While the demand for life-saving organs like kidneys, lungs, liver, and heart is increasing in the state, its availability has not increased accordingly. Of late, the number of people taking up organ transplants is on the rise,” said Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao. He said there is no noble cause bigger than donating one’s organs to others, giving them a lease of life.

The minister was speaking at the Indian Organ Donation Day programme organised by the Department of Health and Family Welfare held in Bengaluru on Thursday.

“There is a need to create more awareness among people about organ donation. They should also be motivated to donate organs,” Rao said.

As many hesitate to donate due to superstitious beliefs, Rao called upon religious leaders to create awareness about organ donation and motivate people to do the same.

“Even after death, our organs can give life to eight people,” he said. On the occassion, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, wife of the deceased actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who is seen as an inspiration for organ donation honoured 151 families who donated organs.

BENGALURU: “While the demand for life-saving organs like kidneys, lungs, liver, and heart is increasing in the state, its availability has not increased accordingly. Of late, the number of people taking up organ transplants is on the rise,” said Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao. He said there is no noble cause bigger than donating one’s organs to others, giving them a lease of life. The minister was speaking at the Indian Organ Donation Day programme organised by the Department of Health and Family Welfare held in Bengaluru on Thursday. “There is a need to create more awareness among people about organ donation. They should also be motivated to donate organs,” Rao said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As many hesitate to donate due to superstitious beliefs, Rao called upon religious leaders to create awareness about organ donation and motivate people to do the same. “Even after death, our organs can give life to eight people,” he said. On the occassion, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, wife of the deceased actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who is seen as an inspiration for organ donation honoured 151 families who donated organs.