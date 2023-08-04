Home States Karnataka

‘More awareness on organ donation needed’: Karnataka Health Minister

As many hesitate to donate due to superstitious beliefs, Rao called upon religious leaders to create awareness about organ donation and motivate people to do the same.

Published: 04th August 2023 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao felicitates Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar on the occasion of Indian Organ Donation Day in Bengaluru (Photo|EPS/ Nagaraja Gadekal)

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao felicitates Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar on the occasion of Indian Organ Donation Day in Bengaluru (Photo|EPS/ Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “While the demand for life-saving organs like kidneys, lungs, liver, and heart is increasing in the state, its availability has not increased accordingly. Of late, the number of people taking up organ transplants is on the rise,” said Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao. He said there is no noble cause bigger than donating one’s organs to others, giving them a lease of life.

The minister was speaking at the Indian Organ Donation Day programme organised by the Department of Health and Family Welfare held in Bengaluru on Thursday. 

“There is a need to create more awareness among people about organ donation. They should also be motivated to donate organs,” Rao said.

As many hesitate to donate due to superstitious beliefs, Rao called upon religious leaders to create awareness about organ donation and motivate people to do the same.

“Even after death, our organs can give life to eight people,” he said. On the occassion, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, wife of the deceased actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who is seen as an inspiration for organ donation honoured 151 families who donated organs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Health Minister Organ donation
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp