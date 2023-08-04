Home States Karnataka

'Police entered hostel without permission, abused us', complain SC/ST students in Karnataka's Hassan

Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar claimed that the constables went to the hostel after receiving a call from there.

Published: 04th August 2023 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

police, crime, cops

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HASSAN: The SC/ST hostel at Vidyanagar in Hassan witnessed high drama late on Wednesday following the trespassing into the premises by several night-beat police personnel. 

The students staged a protest till 3 am on Thursday alleging that three inebriated police constables intruded into the hostel without taking permission from the hostel warden or senior officials. They also alleged that the constables abused one of the students by asking about his caste.   

“When arguing, one of the police constables also asked who Dr BR Ambedkar was when a student said that they were staying at Ambedkar hostel,” a student said. One constable also snatched the cell phone of a student, who was video recording the incident and smashed it.

Hassan Deputy Superintendent of Police Murulidhar visited the hospital at 2 am and pacified the students. All three police constables reportedly tendered an apology for disrespecting Ambedkar.  Based on his report, one of the constables has been suspended and two others have been issued notices.

Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar claimed that the constables went to the hostel after receiving a call from there. He also clarified that the constables didn’t consume alcohol and they underwent a medical examination immediately after the incident.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SC/ST hostel Trespassing
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp