'Police entered hostel without permission, abused us', complain SC/ST students in Karnataka's Hassan

By Express News Service

HASSAN: The SC/ST hostel at Vidyanagar in Hassan witnessed high drama late on Wednesday following the trespassing into the premises by several night-beat police personnel.

The students staged a protest till 3 am on Thursday alleging that three inebriated police constables intruded into the hostel without taking permission from the hostel warden or senior officials. They also alleged that the constables abused one of the students by asking about his caste.

“When arguing, one of the police constables also asked who Dr BR Ambedkar was when a student said that they were staying at Ambedkar hostel,” a student said. One constable also snatched the cell phone of a student, who was video recording the incident and smashed it.

Hassan Deputy Superintendent of Police Murulidhar visited the hospital at 2 am and pacified the students. All three police constables reportedly tendered an apology for disrespecting Ambedkar. Based on his report, one of the constables has been suspended and two others have been issued notices.

Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar claimed that the constables went to the hostel after receiving a call from there. He also clarified that the constables didn’t consume alcohol and they underwent a medical examination immediately after the incident.

