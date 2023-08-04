Home States Karnataka

‘Suspension of MLAs unpardonable’: Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri

Former chairman of Legislative Council DH Shankaramurthy said suspending the MLAs for tearing papers is like giving capital punishment to a pickpocket.

Published: 04th August 2023 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Former speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, former Council chairman DH Shankaramurthy and former MLA AT Ramaswamy during a discussion on the suspension of legislators in Bengaluru | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri said the state legislature witnessed suspension of members only a few times and the recent suspension of 10 MLAs over a small issue is “unpardonable”.

Taking part in a discussion on the suspension of MLAs organised by ‘Citizens for Democracy’ here on Thursday, Kageri said the action of the current Speaker and the state government making a big issue out of a small incident and suspending the MLAs is unpardonable. “The chief minister and parliamentary affairs minister played a big role in this and it is a classic example of misusing the House for politics,” Kageri alleged.

He pointed out that the role of the ruling party is also important for smooth proceedings of the House and it is not appropriate to suspend MLAs for tearing papers, and such developments will affect the system. “The incident wouldn’t have taken place if the House was adjourned for lunch. When Yogesh Bhat was the deputy speaker, members had thrown a paperweight at him. Were the members suspended then?” Kageri asked.

Former chairman of Legislative Council DH Shankaramurthy said suspending the MLAs for tearing papers is like giving capital punishment to a pickpocket. “The move of the parliamentary affairs minister is upsetting,” he said. Former MLA AT Ramaswamy took a jibe at I.N.D.I.A, the coalition of opposition parties, terming it ‘Eat India Company’.
 

