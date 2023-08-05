Home States Karnataka

Boards, corporations appointment in Karnataka; 70% to partymen, rest legislators 

The appointments process is likely to take around a month.

Published: 05th August 2023 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Signature, office, pen, documents, registration

Image used for representational purpose only. (Pexels)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Congress is going forward with appointments to boards and corporations, following discussions with the party leadership in New Delhi earlier this week. CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar are under pressure from party leaders and legislators to go ahead with appointments, and the issue figured during meetings Siddaramaiah had with the Congress leadership.

There are 30 prized boards and corporations, and about 60 which are not so sought after — Karnataka Housing Board, Karnataka Jungle Lodges and Resorts, Karnataka State Small Industries Development Corporation Ltd, Karnataka Soaps and Detergents, Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation, Karnataka Urban Water Supply Drainage Board and others. Boards associated with the Industries and Commerce and Water Resources departments are sought after.

KPCC Working President Saleem Ahmed said the party has begun the process of making appointments to boards and corporations.  Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala will  decide on the final list. “We will follow a 70:30 ratio — party men will get 70% of the positions while legislators will get 30%,” he said.

Many MLAs are seeking these posts, while party workers and office-bearers are contending for posts of members. The appointments process is likely to take around a month.

