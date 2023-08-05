Chitradurga water contamination: Two more die, toll rises to five

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA : Two more people died due to water contamination at Kavadigarahatti on the outskirts of Chitradurga, taking the death toll to five.The deceased have been identified as Rudrappa (75) and Parvathamma (75).

Deputy Commissioner Divyaprabhu GRJ on Friday said three of the eight stool samples tested showed the presence of vibrio cholerae bacteria and doctors are treating the patients for this. Rudrappa, who was taken ill on Monday with symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea, died on Thursday night.

Parvathamma, whose family members are under treatment at the district hospital, died at home on Friday morning after her condition worsened. She was alone at home.

With her death, those who were relying on home remedies, have started visiting the temporary hospital set up at the anganwadi centre at Kavadigarahatti.

Pipes changed by city municipal council

workers at Kavadigarahatti region

The number of inpatients at the district hospital and Basaveshwara Medical College Hospital has increased to 165. With the authorities taking steps to tackle diarrhea, the number of cases has come down in the area.

Those needing special care are being sent to the district hospital. Patients needing advanced treatment are being referred to Basaveshwara Medical College Hospital, according to sources.

Meanwhile, Assistant executive engineer Manjunath Giraddi and junior engineer Kiran have been suspended pending inquiry for water contamination in parts of the city. Manjunath has been transferred to Nippani City Municipal Council and Kiran to Arasikere CMC.

Cholera-like symptoms in stool samples

Three of eight stool samples of patients have reported the presence of vibrio cholerae bacteria, Chitradurga Deputy Commissioner Divyaprabhu GRJ said on Friday. The toll in the water contamination case in Kavadigarahatti has gone up five. Doctors are treating the patients accordingly, and a specialist team of doctors from Bengaluru is reaching Chitradurga to monitor patients at the district hospital and Basaveshwara Hospital, she said.

A team of experts from the state surveillance team is also arriving to examine the status of water pipes, valves and water samples so that the exact cause of the outbreak can be identified. Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Parashuram K said the forensics report said there is no presence of poison in the water or stool samples collected from the patients. Compensation of Rs 10lakh will be handed over to each of the families of the deceased, the DC said. While Rs 5 lakh will come from the CM’s Relief Fund, the remaining Rs 5lakh will be given by the Chitradurga City Municipal Council.

