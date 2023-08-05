Congress an extortionist party: Kumaraswamy  

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Close on the heels of the Congress high command meeting state party leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his cabinet colleagues, and warning them that there will be ‘zero tolerance’ for corruption, JDS senior leader HD Kumaraswamy on Friday alleged that Congress is an “extortionist’ party. “Ever since Independence, that party has been into ‘vasool’ (extortion). Congress continued with the East India Company’s collection. Will such people stop corruption,” he asked.

Soon after coming back from his two-week Europe trip with his family, he alleged, “Leaders and ministers went to New Delhi to show their corruption report card to the high command.”

Siddaramaiah ridiculed Kumaraswamy, saying his is a hit-and-run case. “Has he released the pen drive on corruption charges? There is nothing, that is why he did not release it,” he added.

Kumaraswamy said, “Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi told state leaders to ensure corruption-free governance. Is it possible?” He targeted Siddaramaiah’s son Dr Yathindra and Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara for allegedly intervening in transfers of officers.

Replying, Parameshwara said, “Let him make any comments, but we are posting officers who fit the bill. I had worked as home minister when Kumaraswamy was CM of the alliance government. Can I reveal what are the instructions he used to give?” Kumaraswamy alleged that DyCM DK Shivakumar indulged in black magic to ensure Congress’ win. “That’s why he is not confident of the survival of the government,” Kumaraswamy said, replying to DyCM’s allegation that the former was hatching a plot in Singapore to topple the government.

Shivakumar said it is his willpower that helped the party win elections. On Kumaraswamy, he said, “He is like my older brother, let him speak as he has just arrived from abroad after taking rest.” Kumaraswamy demanded a white paper on the state’s finances, saying he doubted the CM’s deficit budget.

BENGALURU: Close on the heels of the Congress high command meeting state party leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his cabinet colleagues, and warning them that there will be ‘zero tolerance’ for corruption, JDS senior leader HD Kumaraswamy on Friday alleged that Congress is an “extortionist’ party. “Ever since Independence, that party has been into ‘vasool’ (extortion). Congress continued with the East India Company’s collection. Will such people stop corruption,” he asked. Soon after coming back from his two-week Europe trip with his family, he alleged, “Leaders and ministers went to New Delhi to show their corruption report card to the high command.” Siddaramaiah ridiculed Kumaraswamy, saying his is a hit-and-run case. “Has he released the pen drive on corruption charges? There is nothing, that is why he did not release it,” he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Kumaraswamy said, “Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi told state leaders to ensure corruption-free governance. Is it possible?” He targeted Siddaramaiah’s son Dr Yathindra and Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara for allegedly intervening in transfers of officers. Replying, Parameshwara said, “Let him make any comments, but we are posting officers who fit the bill. I had worked as home minister when Kumaraswamy was CM of the alliance government. Can I reveal what are the instructions he used to give?” Kumaraswamy alleged that DyCM DK Shivakumar indulged in black magic to ensure Congress’ win. “That’s why he is not confident of the survival of the government,” Kumaraswamy said, replying to DyCM’s allegation that the former was hatching a plot in Singapore to topple the government. Shivakumar said it is his willpower that helped the party win elections. On Kumaraswamy, he said, “He is like my older brother, let him speak as he has just arrived from abroad after taking rest.” Kumaraswamy demanded a white paper on the state’s finances, saying he doubted the CM’s deficit budget.