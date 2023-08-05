Home States Karnataka

Congress an extortionist party: Kumaraswamy  

Siddaramaiah ridiculed Kumaraswamy, saying his is a hit-and-run case. “Has he released the pen drive on corruption charges? There is nothing, that is why he did not release it,” he added.

Published: 05th August 2023 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

HD Kumaraswamy

HD Kumaraswamy

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Close on the heels of the Congress high command meeting state party leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his cabinet colleagues, and warning them that there will be ‘zero tolerance’ for corruption, JDS senior leader HD Kumaraswamy on Friday alleged that Congress is an “extortionist’ party. “Ever since Independence, that party has been into ‘vasool’ (extortion). Congress continued with the East India Company’s collection. Will such people stop corruption,” he asked.

Soon after coming back from his two-week Europe trip with his family, he alleged, “Leaders and ministers went to New Delhi to show their corruption report card to the high command.” 

Siddaramaiah ridiculed Kumaraswamy, saying his is a hit-and-run case. “Has he released the pen drive on corruption charges? There is nothing, that is why he did not release it,” he added.

Kumaraswamy said, “Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi told state leaders to ensure corruption-free governance. Is it possible?” He targeted Siddaramaiah’s son Dr Yathindra and Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara for allegedly intervening in   transfers of officers.  

Replying, Parameshwara said, “Let him make any comments, but we are posting officers who fit the bill. I had worked as home minister when Kumaraswamy was CM of the alliance government. Can I reveal what are the instructions he used to give?” Kumaraswamy alleged that DyCM DK Shivakumar indulged in black magic to ensure Congress’ win. “That’s why he is not confident of the survival of the government,” Kumaraswamy said, replying to DyCM’s allegation that the former was hatching a plot in Singapore to topple the government.

Shivakumar said it is his willpower that helped the party win elections. On Kumaraswamy, he said, “He is like my older brother, let him speak as he has just arrived from abroad after taking rest.” Kumaraswamy demanded a white paper on the state’s finances, saying he doubted the CM’s deficit budget.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Kumaraswamy
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp