Five drunk men pee in front of house, attack father, son in Karnataka

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a horrific incident, five drunk men dragged a 65-year-old man out of his first-floor house after he and his daughter warned them not to urinate in front of their house at RT Nagar.

The incident happened between 10.55 pm and 11.15 pm a few days ago. The accused were arrested after the incident.

The elderly man’s son, Jeevan Shetty (30), an aeronautical engineer, who rushed to the rescue of his father was beaten up badly. The accused also abused the elderly man’s daughter, who is a software engineer, and his wife when they pleaded not to harass them.

The gang members, who came by a car, stopped in front of the victims’ house behind Pushpanjali Theatre in RT Nagar and started urinating there.

The victims did not get any help from their neighbours, who just stood watching what was happening. A policeman in plainclothes rushed to their rescue and gave his cell phone to them to call the police control room.

Accused held, car seized

The accused, even after knowing that policemen would be reaching there soon, remained at the spot, claiming that they are not scared of anybody. A police team, which arrived there, took the five men into custody. The team also seized the car and recovered some liquor bottles from it.

In his complaint, Shetty stated that his father, a retired employee of a private company, and his sister were standing on the porch when the gang members started urinating in front of their house.

They opened the gates and barged in. They went up and started dragging Shetty’s father down. After hearing the commotion, Shetty rushed to his father’s rescue, a police officer said.

Even at the police station, the accused threatened the complainant with dire consequences. The complainant’s parents and sister did not go to the police station fearing the accused. After the incident, the family now wants to return to Mangaluru.

“All the accused have been arrested. The victims have sustained minor injuries,” the officer said.

When contacted, Shetty refused to comment. A case of causing hurt (IPC 323), outraging the modesty of a woman (IPC 354) along with other Sections of IPC, has been registered against the accused.

