Industry must fund education sector: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Preparations are afoot to increase the Corporate Social Responsibility contribution to the education sector in the state. On Friday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa, and Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil met with industry leaders as part of the Karnataka CSR Conclave on Education, organised by the Sustainable Development Goals Coordination Committee (SDGCC). As part of this, Siddaramaiah called on industry partners to help in funding the education sector to ensure social progress.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar announced that the government is thinking of introducing a new programme to ensure that students from rural areas are able to compete at the global level.

As part of this, he said there will be a school for every two panchayats, to ensure that all students are able to avail education. “The space required for this will be provided by the government. We will get leading educational institutions to take charge of these schools in collaboration with the government,” he said.

He promised this would be done within the next three years, without money being spent from the government coffers, with all spending being taken up through CSR initiatives. “The responsibility of corporate organisations is important in this matter and we are ready to provide all necessary cooperation,” he said.

