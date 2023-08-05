Home States Karnataka

Industry must fund education sector: CM Siddaramaiah

As part of this, he said there will be a school for every two panchayats, to ensure that all students are able to avail education.

Published: 05th August 2023 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

CM Siddaramaiah

CM Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Preparations are afoot to increase the Corporate Social Responsibility contribution to the education sector in the state. On Friday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa, and Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil met with industry leaders as part of the Karnataka CSR Conclave on Education, organised by the Sustainable Development Goals Coordination Committee (SDGCC). As part of this, Siddaramaiah called on industry partners to help in funding the education sector to ensure social progress.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar announced that the government is thinking of introducing a new programme to ensure that students from rural areas are able to compete at the global level.

As part of this, he said there will be a school for every two panchayats, to ensure that all students are able to avail education. “The space required for this will be provided by the government. We will get leading educational institutions to take charge of these schools in collaboration with the government,” he said.

He promised this would be done within the next three years, without money being spent from the government coffers, with all spending being taken up through CSR initiatives. “The responsibility of corporate organisations is important in this matter and we are ready to provide all necessary cooperation,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah SDGCC
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp