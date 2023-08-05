Home States Karnataka

Injustice done to SC/STs by Congress government: Bommai

He questioned the State Government’s claims that Rs 11, 144 allocated for guarantees will be used only for people from those communities.

Published: 05th August 2023 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Basavaraj Bommai

Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Opposition BJP leaders on Friday warned the State Government of launching a state-wide agitation if it failed to reconsider its decision of diverting Rs 11,144 crore from the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) and the Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) for implementing the guarantee schemes.

Speaking at the protest demonstration against allocating SCSP/TSP funds for guarantee schemes, former CM Basavaaj Bommai said the Congress that came to power by giving many assurances to people is playing with the lives of Dalits. CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar visited Dalit colonies ahead of the Assembly polls to distribute guarantee cards and they should have informed them that the government will use SCSP/TSP funds for guarantees, the former CM said. 

Now, by diverting the grants, the government is doing an injustice to SC/STs, he said and added that the government that had claimed that it would provide Rs 34,000 only allocated Rs 23,000 for SCSP/TSP. 
“It has allocated Rs 700 crore for Shakti scheme. But how will the government identify SC/ST travellers who were benefited from the scheme? The government allocated Rs 5,500 crore for Gruha Lakshmi... but how will you identify the beneficiaries from those communities?” Bommai said.

He questioned the State Government’s claims that Rs 11, 144 allocated for guarantees will be used only for people from those communities. Bommai said SCSP/TSP funds must only be used for the welfare of people from those communities and the government can mobilise resources for guarantees from other sources. 

Meanwhile, the former chief minister also slammed Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa for accepting such a proposal to divert funds. The State Government had justified allocating Rs 11,144 crore in the SCSP/TSP grants to guarantee schemes and claimed that it will be mandatorily used for families belonging to SC/ST communities.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SCSP/TSP funds Guarantee scheme Congress
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp