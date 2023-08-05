Khandre in mind, Kharge on lips: BJP leader Araga Jnanendra

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Former home minister and Thirthahalli MLA Araga Jnanendra clarified on Friday that he never made any disrespectful statement against All-India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge, and instead of Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, he had said Kharge while

addressing the gathering during a protest in Thirthahalli on August 1.

He said that the Congress leaders are unnecessarily dragging Kharge’s name into the controversy. Jnanendra alleged his words were distorted for doing politics. “I have already clarified the matter. If anybody is hurt by the remarks, especially Kharge, I regret it. Some of my friends in Congress had staged a protest against me.

During the protest in Thirthahalli on August 1, I did not make any statement against Kharge. However, my statement was used for politics. Congress leaders are demanding action against me and have filed complaints. I will face it.”

“I was talking about the forest department. Why would I drag Mallikarjun Kharge into my address?” Jnanendra said.

Jnanendra said that he respects Kharge because of his seniority, statesmanship, and behaviour. “I won’t stoop to such a level. I may have criticised him politically but not personally. During the protest, I did not disparage him. If I had mentioned Mallikarjun Kharge’s name, I will accept any punishment.”

