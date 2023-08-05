Polls to 225 BBMP seats in December: Minister

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Friday said the much-delayed elections to the BBMP council will be held in December. Addressing reporters here, Reddy said elections will be held for 225 seats. BBMP had 198 wards. After the delimitation exercise during the BJP rule, the number of wards went up to 243. However, the Congress government issued a new order now fixing the number of wards at 225, he said. Reddy said that a committee has been formed for delimitation of wards in a scientific manner.

‘Congress will do well in BBMP polls’



The High Court has given 12 weeks to complete the delimitation exercise. Once it is done, elections will be held. When the BJP government conducted the delimitation exercise under the chairmanship of S Raghu, CV Raman MLA , Congress leaders termed it “unscientific” and alleged that it had been done to favour the saffron party.

Reddy expressed confidence that Congress will get a clear mandate in BBMP elections this time. The Congress high command has set a target to win 20 seats in the coming Lok Sabha elections in the state, he said.

“A request has been made to announce candidates as soon as possible. A request has also been made for appointment of presidents of boards and corporations, working, district and block presidents. This exercise will bolster the Congress’ chances ahead of elections,” Reddy said. On the law and order situation in the state, Reddy said the state witnessed the highest number of cases of communal violence during the BJP rule.

Referring to former home minister Araga Jnanendra’s remarks against AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, he alleged that the BJP is working towards dividing society in the name of caste and religion.

