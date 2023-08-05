Home States Karnataka

Polls to 225 BBMP seats in December: Minister

Reddy expressed confidence that Congress will get a clear mandate in BBMP elections this time.

Published: 05th August 2023 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting, elections, polls

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Friday said the much-delayed elections to the BBMP council will be held in December. Addressing reporters here, Reddy said elections will be held for 225 seats. BBMP had 198 wards.  After the delimitation exercise during the BJP rule, the number of wards went up to 243.  However, the Congress government issued a new order now fixing the number of wards at 225, he said. Reddy said that a committee has been formed for delimitation of wards in a scientific manner. 

‘Congress will do well in BBMP polls’

The High Court has given 12 weeks to complete the delimitation exercise. Once it is done, elections will be held. When the BJP government conducted the delimitation exercise under the chairmanship of S Raghu, CV Raman MLA , Congress leaders termed it “unscientific” and alleged that it had been done to favour the saffron party.

Reddy expressed confidence that Congress will get a clear mandate in BBMP elections this time. The Congress high command has set a target to win 20 seats in the coming Lok Sabha elections in the state, he said.

“A request has been made to announce candidates as soon as possible. A request has also been made for appointment of presidents of boards and corporations, working, district and block presidents. This exercise will bolster the Congress’ chances ahead of elections,”  Reddy said. On the law and order situation in the state, Reddy said the state witnessed the highest number of cases of communal violence during the BJP rule.

Referring to former home minister Araga Jnanendra’s remarks against AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, he alleged that the BJP is working towards dividing society in the name of caste and religion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP polls Ramalinga Reddy
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp