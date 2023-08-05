Principal held for raping Class 2 girl in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 65-year-old principal of a private school near Gunjur on the ourskirts of the city was arrested by Varthur police for reportedly raping a second standard dyslexic girl student at his house on Thursday. The house of the accused is adjacent to the school. The incident happened after the girl went to school in the morning.

After returning home around 4.30 pm, the victim complained of stomach pain. Her mother noticed blood stains on her thighs and other parts of the body when she took her to the bathroom. The accused, who also owns the school, is said to have taken the girl home promising her chocolates around 11.30 am. He allegedly raped the girl and sent her back to school after giving her a piece of cake.

The victim, who narrated her ordeal to her mother, was taken to a nearby hospital. After confirming it as a medico-legal case, doctors at the hospital reported it to the jurisdictional police. A team of police personnel visited the hospital and recorded the statements of the girl.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused is involved in the act. The statements of the victim have been recorded as per the guidelines of the Child Welfare Committee, S Girish, DCP (Whitefield Division), told reporters.

The victim’s mother is a housewife. Her husband died in 2020 due to ill health. Varthur police have registered a case under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

BENGALURU: A 65-year-old principal of a private school near Gunjur on the ourskirts of the city was arrested by Varthur police for reportedly raping a second standard dyslexic girl student at his house on Thursday. The house of the accused is adjacent to the school. The incident happened after the girl went to school in the morning. After returning home around 4.30 pm, the victim complained of stomach pain. Her mother noticed blood stains on her thighs and other parts of the body when she took her to the bathroom. The accused, who also owns the school, is said to have taken the girl home promising her chocolates around 11.30 am. He allegedly raped the girl and sent her back to school after giving her a piece of cake. The victim, who narrated her ordeal to her mother, was taken to a nearby hospital. After confirming it as a medico-legal case, doctors at the hospital reported it to the jurisdictional police. A team of police personnel visited the hospital and recorded the statements of the girl.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused is involved in the act. The statements of the victim have been recorded as per the guidelines of the Child Welfare Committee, S Girish, DCP (Whitefield Division), told reporters. The victim’s mother is a housewife. Her husband died in 2020 due to ill health. Varthur police have registered a case under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).