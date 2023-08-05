Sangh Parivar activist held in Mangaluru for filming neighbour taking shower inside her bathroom 

By Online Desk

A Sangh Parivar activist has been arrested by the police in Mangaluru for allegedly filming his neighbour while she was bathing.

A #SanghParivar member was arrested by the #MulkiPolice after he was allegedly caught recording a video of his neighbor woman while she was bathing. The accused identified as #SumanthPoojary from Hosakadu in Pakshikere, is known to be an active member of the #HJV Pakshikere unit. pic.twitter.com/KjeBycwwpw August 5, 2023

The accused, Sumanth Poojary (22), was taken into custody after the woman raised an alarm when she noticed a mobile camera while bathing inside the bathroom of her house around 11 pm on Wednesday.

Sumanth from Hosakadu in Pakshikere is reported to be an active member of the Hindu Jagarana Vedike's Pakshikere unit, a report said.

During the investigation, it came to light that the accused's mobile phone contained several explicit videos and photos.

However, Sumanth was released from police custody after a kin of his visited the police station and provided a surety bond worth Rs 50,000.

