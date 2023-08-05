Home States Karnataka

Sangh Parivar activist held in Mangaluru for filming neighbour taking shower inside her bathroom 

During the investigation, it came to light that the accused's mobile phone contained several explicit videos and photos.

Image used for representational purposes only. (AFP)

By Online Desk

A Sangh Parivar activist has been arrested by the police in Mangaluru for allegedly filming his neighbour while she was bathing. 

The accused, Sumanth Poojary (22), was taken into custody after the woman raised an alarm when she noticed a mobile camera while bathing inside the bathroom of her house around 11 pm on Wednesday.

Sumanth from Hosakadu in Pakshikere is reported to be an active member of the Hindu Jagarana Vedike's Pakshikere unit, a report said.

During the investigation, it came to light that the accused's mobile phone contained several explicit videos and photos.

However, Sumanth was released from police custody after a kin of his visited the police station and provided a surety bond worth Rs 50,000.

