Home States Karnataka

Suo motu proceedings initiated by Karnataka Lokayukta against contaminated water

They have sought response from the state authorities, holding them responsible for failing to provide potable drinking water. 

Published: 05th August 2023 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

The villagers suffered vomiting and diarrhoea due to consumption of polluted water

Representational image (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Karnataka Lokayukta initiated suo motu proceedings over the death of two persons and 41 who fell ill due to diarrhoea and vomiting after drinking contaminated water at Kavadigarahatti. They have sought response from the state authorities, holding them responsible for failing to provide potable drinking water. 

Initiating the proceedings based on the report submitted by the Superintendent of Police of Lokayukta at Chitradurga stating that the incident that occurred on August 1 was due to negligence on the part of the officials, Lokayukta Justice BS Patil passed the order on Friday to register the proceedings and directed the authorities concerned to take immediate steps to ensure pure and safe drinking water. 

Referring to the report submitted by the Superintendent of Police, the Lokayukta said, “Prima facie, it indicates that there was a failure on the part of authorities concerned in providing pure and safe drinking water to the residents of the area... It is not only a violation of fundamental right guaranteed under Article 21 of the constitution, but also amounts to maladministration within the meaning of Section 2(10) of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Lokayukta Contaminated water
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp