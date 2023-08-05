Suo motu proceedings initiated by Karnataka Lokayukta against contaminated water

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Lokayukta initiated suo motu proceedings over the death of two persons and 41 who fell ill due to diarrhoea and vomiting after drinking contaminated water at Kavadigarahatti. They have sought response from the state authorities, holding them responsible for failing to provide potable drinking water.

Initiating the proceedings based on the report submitted by the Superintendent of Police of Lokayukta at Chitradurga stating that the incident that occurred on August 1 was due to negligence on the part of the officials, Lokayukta Justice BS Patil passed the order on Friday to register the proceedings and directed the authorities concerned to take immediate steps to ensure pure and safe drinking water.

Referring to the report submitted by the Superintendent of Police, the Lokayukta said, “Prima facie, it indicates that there was a failure on the part of authorities concerned in providing pure and safe drinking water to the residents of the area... It is not only a violation of fundamental right guaranteed under Article 21 of the constitution, but also amounts to maladministration within the meaning of Section 2(10) of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act”.

