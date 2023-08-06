Home States Karnataka

85 Agniveers passed out from ASC Centre set to support Army

On Friday, 756 Agniveers across all arms and services who were recruited as part of the Agnipath scheme completed their 31 weeks of training and successfully passed out.

As many as 111 Agniveers also passed out at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre in Belagavi on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  As many as 85 Agniveers passed out from the Army Service Corps (ASC) Centre (North) in Bengaluru on Saturday. The ASC Centre (North) is an institute responsible for training specialised personnel, including animal and store handlers, tradesmen and mechanical transport drivers. A total of 113 Agniveers, specialising in Mechanical Transport, passed trained at the institute. Those who passed out will go on to support ASC units in the Indian Army.

This was the first batch of Agniveers to complete training. They began training on January 1 and graduated on August 5 after 31 weeks of training. Brigadier Tejpal Singh Mann, Centre Commandant, ASC Centre (North), reviewed the passing out parade of the Agniveers. Meanwhile, all parents of the Agniveers that were present during the ceremony were awarded the Gaurav Padak medal for encouraging their wards to join the Indian Army and serve the nation.

On Friday, 756 Agniveers across all arms and services who were recruited as part of the Agnipath scheme completed their 31 weeks of training and successfully passed out. “It is a matter of great pride that the first batch of Agniveers who had successfully completed their training with hard work, dedication, enthusiasm and passion, are finally passing out after 31 weeks of vigorous training and, beyond a doubt, the moment will be recorded in the golden page in the history of the Armed Forces. You must take the oath to serve our great nation with the utmost dedication, honesty and integrity, and must always be ready to sacrifice yourselves, if called upon,” said Lt Gen BK Repswal, AVSM, VSM.

