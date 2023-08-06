Home States Karnataka

Chitradurga water contamination: Rs 10 lakh relief given

Minister D Sudhakar said, what happened in Kavadigarahatti should never recur, and the government has sought a comprehensive report from the district administration, CMC, and the health department.

Minister D Sudhakar visited Chitradurga District Hospital along with Health Minister Shri Dinesh Gundurao and inquired about the health of those who fell ill after consuming contaminated water.

CHITRADURGA : District Minister D Sudhakar Saturday distributed cheques of  Rs 5 lakh - Rs 10 lakh from CM’s Relief Fund and Rs 5 lakh from the city municipal council funds - to the families of those who died due to water contamination in Kavadigarahatti in Chitradurga city.

Of the five who died, families of four have received the compensation as family members of one of the deceased were in the hospital. The cheque will be handed over to the deceased’s wife.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao Saturday said he was satisfied with the relief measures undertaken by the district administration. He said a state surveillance team will prepare a report on what exactly led to the water contamination in Kavadigarahatti.

Dinesh said what happened in Kavadigarahatti should never recur, and the government has sought a comprehensive report from the district administration, CMC, and the health department. Based on the report, action will be taken against the errant officials.

He directed the government hospital doctors to provide medicines from their inventory. In case allegations of prescription slips outside are made, action will be taken against the doctors, he warned, adding that all essential drugs will be available over the counter at government hospitals soon.

A specialist emergency response medical team from CV Raman Hospital and BMRC Hospital to treat cholera patients in Kavadigarahatti has arrived at the place of incident. Health department commissioner Ranadeep who was at the spot said the team will be in place till the situation becomes normal. 

