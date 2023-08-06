Chitradurga water contamination: Rs 10 lakh relief given

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA : District Minister D Sudhakar Saturday distributed cheques of Rs 5 lakh - Rs 10 lakh from CM’s Relief Fund and Rs 5 lakh from the city municipal council funds - to the families of those who died due to water contamination in Kavadigarahatti in Chitradurga city.

Of the five who died, families of four have received the compensation as family members of one of the deceased were in the hospital. The cheque will be handed over to the deceased’s wife.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao Saturday said he was satisfied with the relief measures undertaken by the district administration. He said a state surveillance team will prepare a report on what exactly led to the water contamination in Kavadigarahatti.

Dinesh said what happened in Kavadigarahatti should never recur, and the government has sought a comprehensive report from the district administration, CMC, and the health department. Based on the report, action will be taken against the errant officials.

— D SUDHAKAR (@dsudhakar2727) August 5, 2023

He directed the government hospital doctors to provide medicines from their inventory. In case allegations of prescription slips outside are made, action will be taken against the doctors, he warned, adding that all essential drugs will be available over the counter at government hospitals soon.

A specialist emergency response medical team from CV Raman Hospital and BMRC Hospital to treat cholera patients in Kavadigarahatti has arrived at the place of incident. Health department commissioner Ranadeep who was at the spot said the team will be in place till the situation becomes normal.

CHITRADURGA : District Minister D Sudhakar Saturday distributed cheques of Rs 5 lakh - Rs 10 lakh from CM’s Relief Fund and Rs 5 lakh from the city municipal council funds - to the families of those who died due to water contamination in Kavadigarahatti in Chitradurga city. Of the five who died, families of four have received the compensation as family members of one of the deceased were in the hospital. The cheque will be handed over to the deceased’s wife. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao Saturday said he was satisfied with the relief measures undertaken by the district administration. He said a state surveillance team will prepare a report on what exactly led to the water contamination in Kavadigarahatti.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Dinesh said what happened in Kavadigarahatti should never recur, and the government has sought a comprehensive report from the district administration, CMC, and the health department. Based on the report, action will be taken against the errant officials. ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಸಚಿವರಾದ ಶ್ರೀ ದಿನೇಶ್ ಗುಂಡೂರಾವ್ ಅವರೊಂದಿಗೆ ಚಿತ್ರದುರ್ಗ ಜಿಲ್ಲಾಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಗೆ ಭೇಟಿ ನೀಡಿ, ಕವಾಡಿಗರಹಟ್ಟಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕಲುಷಿತ ನೀರು ಸೇವಿಸಿ ಅಸ್ವಸ್ಥರಾದವರ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ವಿಚಾರಿಸಿದೆ. ಸೂಕ್ತ ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆ ನೀಡಲು ಹಾಗೂ ಸಮಸ್ಯೆಯನ್ನು ಶೀಘ್ರ ಬಗೆಹರಿಸಲು ಜಿಲ್ಲಾ ಆರೋಗ್ಯಾಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಸೂಚನೆ ನೀಡಲಾಯಿತು.@CMofKarnataka @dineshgrao pic.twitter.com/YJV0VoCWyg — D SUDHAKAR (@dsudhakar2727) August 5, 2023 He directed the government hospital doctors to provide medicines from their inventory. In case allegations of prescription slips outside are made, action will be taken against the doctors, he warned, adding that all essential drugs will be available over the counter at government hospitals soon. A specialist emergency response medical team from CV Raman Hospital and BMRC Hospital to treat cholera patients in Kavadigarahatti has arrived at the place of incident. Health department commissioner Ranadeep who was at the spot said the team will be in place till the situation becomes normal.