Congress sewing up its LS poll strategy, but challenges remain

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

Just when the new government in Karnataka is settling down and rolling out its guarantee schemes, Congress’ central leadership is showing a sense of urgency and purpose to sew up its 2024 battle strategy. The Grand Old Party has set itself an ambitious target of winning over 20 out of the 28 Lok Sabha segments in the state.

The party is riding high on confidence after its success in the May 10 assembly elections. It appears like a formidable force with a proven strategy, a mix of experienced and spirited leaders working in unison, and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, who understands the nuances of Karnataka politics like the back of his hand. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi getting relief in a defamation case and opposition alliance Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) taking shape may also boost the morale of the party cadres as it prepares to take on the BJP.

Going by its top leaders’ comments, and how the government is trying to fast-track implementation of the guarantees, Congress is likely to make guarantees as its major poll plank in the state during the Lok Sabha polls. The party seems to be working on setting a narrative around the guarantee schemes that directly put the benefits into the hands of the people. It is trying to create a positive perception of the government even as the opposition is alleging that the development works have taken a hit due to fiscal profligacy and corruption in the new administration.

The BJP’s inability to quickly decide on the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly and a new president for its state unit may also be a factor that gives Congress that confidence. After its defeat in the assembly polls, the BJP seems to have run out of steam and waiting for the new team to bring back the dynamism required in the election year.

Be that as it may, Congress’ plans of repeating its 2023 assembly polls successes in the Lok Sabha polls next year look quite challenging. While it is too early to even speculate on how things are going to evolve over the next few months, the Lok Sabha poll results in the state in the last two decades show that the BJP has consistently outperformed the Congress, although it had not done well in the assembly polls.

Even in the 2014 elections, just a year after the Congress had returned to power with a clear majority and Siddaramaiah had taken over as the Chief Minister in 2013, the BJP outdid Congress by winning 17 seats. In the 2019 polls when the JDS-Congress alliance government was in power in the state, the BJP won a record 25 out of 28 seats. Though BJP lost May 10 assembly polls and there are several serious issues, including price rise, that has not impacted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity in the state. The Centre and PM’s performance will be the core issues in the Lok Sabha polls.

Congress may be banking heavily on the guarantees. But, that alone will not be enough. The party needs to maintain the tempo and enthusiasm among its cadres and leaders by not allowing disgruntlement among its leaders to impact the government’s image; by ensuring that development will not take a hit due to guarantees; and maintaining a clean image by not allowing corruption to creep into the system. Zero tolerance for corruption was said to be one of the directions given by the party’s central leadership when they recently had a brainstorming session with state leaders to discuss the Lok Sabha poll strategy.

Also, the government’s decisions like utilising the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) and Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) grants for implementing its guarantees may not go down well with the community. In the SCSP/TSP grants of Rs 34,294 crore, which has to be spent exclusively for the welfare of people from those communities, the government has allocated Rs 5,075 crore for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, Rs 2,779.97 crore for Anna Bhagya, Rs 2,410 crore for Gruha Jyothi, Rs 812 crore for Shakti and Rs 67.5 crore for the Yuva Nidhi scheme.

The government has justified its decision by claiming that funds will be mandatorily used for families from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. But, its explanation is far from convincing. How will the government get the number of women from those communities availing the benefit of the Shakti scheme, free travel in state transport buses, or the benefits of other guarantee schemes? Can the government divert funds without having a concrete number of beneficiaries?

Steering clear of controversies is among the many challenges for the Congress government that looks to set the narrative around the guarantees ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

