Former Karnataka law minister questions judges sharing stage with DKS 

BENGALURU: Can judges of the Supreme Court and the High Court share the stage with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar — against whom cases are pending for adjudication before both the courts — at the 10th State Level Advocates’ Conference organised by the Karnataka State Bar Council (KSBC) in Mysuru on August 12, former law minister S Suresh Kumar has asked on Facebook. Also posting an invitation to the event, Suresh Kumar said that CM Siddaramaiah too was participating in the conference.

Citing protocol, the former minister asked, “My question is, can Shri DK Shivakumar participate in this programme as per the protocol of the judiciary?” “When I was Law Minister earlier, I had to participate in the inauguration of the new court building at Holalkere taluk of Chitradurga District with the then Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

I reminisced about an incident of being enquired about whether there was any criminal case pending against all guests (Including myself as a Law Minister) who were sharing the dais with the Chief Justice. Of course, it is a different matter that no case was pending against me,” he said, adding that KSBC has to clarify on the matter.

