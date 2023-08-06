Home States Karnataka

Former Karnataka law minister questions judges sharing stage with DKS 

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar shared the stage with judges of the top court and HC while he has cases pending for adjudication before both the courts.

Published: 06th August 2023 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2023 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

S Suresh Kumar

S Suresh Kumar (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Can judges of the Supreme Court and the High Court share the stage with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar — against whom cases are pending for adjudication before both the courts — at the 10th State Level Advocates’ Conference organised by the Karnataka State Bar Council (KSBC) in Mysuru on August 12, former law minister S Suresh Kumar has asked on Facebook. Also posting an invitation to the event, Suresh Kumar said that CM Siddaramaiah too was participating in the conference.

Citing protocol, the former minister asked, “My question is, can Shri DK Shivakumar participate in this programme as per the protocol of the judiciary?” “When I was Law Minister earlier, I had to participate in the inauguration of the new court building at Holalkere taluk of Chitradurga District with the then Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

I reminisced about an incident of being enquired about whether there was any criminal case pending against all guests (Including myself as a Law Minister) who were sharing the dais with the Chief Justice. Of course, it is a different matter that no case was pending against me,” he said, adding that KSBC has to clarify on the matter.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Suresh Kumar Karnataka State Bar Council
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp