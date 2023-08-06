Home States Karnataka

HDK to meet Modi, Shah to seek  intervention on NICE ‘illegalities’

He asked Bengaluru in-charge minister DK Shivakumar why Rs 710 crore of the contractor’s letter of credit  in the BBMP has not been released despite the decision taken in May.

JDS leader and former chief minister  HD Kumaraswamy addresses the media in Bengaluru on Saturday  | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday warned that he will submit documents related to illegalities in the Bangalore-Mysore Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC) Project, implemented by Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise (NICE) Ltd, to PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He said, “I will seek their time and hand over the documents to them in person, demanding a CBI probe into the illegalities, besides releasing the documents to the media in New Delhi.” “NICE, headed by former MLA Ashok Kheny, looted crores of rupees in the name of infrastructure and by exploiting farmers. I have collected all the records and will seek justice from the PM,” he said.

Indirectly referring to DyCM DK Shivakumar, he said, “Is this why that ‘gentleman’ asked for a chance to hold a pen once (CM’s ‘gaddi’). Those who grabbed the land of poor farmers that were notified are today chanting Brand Bangalore.” He alleged that cash for transfers has reached Rs 1,000 crore under the present government.

He asked Bengaluru in-charge minister DK Shivakumar why Rs 710 crore of the contractor’s letter of credit  in the BBMP has not been released despite the decision taken in May. “When an official went on behalf of the contractors to get it released, a 10-15% commission was demanded. The commission business has started in the name of Brand Bengaluru. The 15%commission was being received through one KT Nagaraj,” he alleged.

“CM Siddaramaiah has put his signature on sale. I had not done so when I was CM. I am not the hit-and-run case, but you are as you have not established the 40% commission allegation against BJP. I am ready to release the pen drive. Does this government have the guts to take action,” he asked CM.

