Karnataka HC notice to BU on PhD entrance exam irregularities

The university held an entrance exam for entry into its PhD programme at two centres. Following the examination, several students protested against the university alleging irregularities.

Published: 06th August 2023 11:17 AM

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has issued a notice to Bangalore University regarding alleged irregularities in the university’s PhD entrance examination.

On July 16, the university held an entrance exam for entry into its PhD programme at two centres. Following the examination, several students protested against the university, alleging that there were several irregularities during the examination, including students using their cellphones and PhD candidates entering the examination hall to help students attempting the exams.

Apart from these, the students also alleged that the invigilators had not verified the identities of the candidates attempting the examination and had also distributed question papers from an unsealed packet, prompting speculation on whether the paper was leaked beforehand.

The students had previously appealed to the vice chancellor to reconduct the examination, however, they alleged that no action was taken in this regard.

