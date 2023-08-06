Mangaluru: Youth puts mobile in neighbour’s toilet, held

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A youth has been arrested for capturing video of his neighbour and intending to film the victim’s mother and sister in a toilet in the Mulki station limits near Mangaluru.The incident occurred on August 2.

According to the complainant, accused Sumanth Poojary had placed his mobile phone in the toilet of the former’s house and had captured a video. Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said that the victim and the complainant in the case is a person named Prajwal who is a neighbour of the accused. The commissioner said that the 21-year-old accused is just a class 10 pass out with no job and had the intention to capture the video of anyone staying in the house or using the toilet.

In the complaint, Prajwal has alleged that the accused had the intention to capture videos of his family members, including his mother and sister.

“As per the 18-second video recovered from the phone, the victim in this case is only Prajwal. In the video, Prajwal is seen entering the toilet and finds the phone of the accused and nothing else was found in the video. His mobile phone was seized by the police,” the commissioner said. Mulki police have registered a case. The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody.

