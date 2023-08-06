Home States Karnataka

No direction to contest LS polls, says Satish Jarkiholi

Commenting on media reports, Satish said that he was not asked by the party high command to contest the LS polls. 

Karnataka Congress working president Satish Jarkiholi

Karnataka Congress working president Satish Jarkiholi. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi denied speculation that the Congress high command is planning to field some of the Karnataka Cabinet ministers or MPs in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.  Satish said that the top brass did not name any leaders but advised all state Congress leaders to be prepared to ensure victory of more number of party candidates in 2024 during the recent meeting held in New Delhi.

Addressing the media here, the minister said Congress leaders in Belagavi will work together for the victory of party candidates in Belagavi and Chikkodi constituencies. 

“A preliminary meeting on candidates was conducted in Bengaluru. Another meeting will be held soon in Belagavi. However, we don’t have any instructions given by the party to select MPs or former MPs but to choose the probable candidates taking into account the winnability factor. 

In the 2024 LS polls in Karnataka, the party will follow the model which it employed in the recent Assembly elections,’’ he said.

On his recent meeting with Union Minister for Highways Nitin Gadkari, Satish said several issues were discussed. “Many works which did not see the light of day in Karnataka pertaining to infrastructure development were also discussed,” he said. 

On JDS leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy’s allegations against the government, he said the former has been levelling allegations for the past two months without any proof. 

