Raj Bhavan asks Karnataka govt to examine petitions on nomination of MLCs

Sources said some Congress leaders are demanding that an opportunity should be given to the leaders, who have worked for the party in the Assembly elections.

Published: 06th August 2023 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2023 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has directed the State Government to examine the petitions submitted by two organisations about the nomination of Members of the Legislative Council (MLC) and take appropriate action on it.

The Governor’s Special Secretary has forwarded the representations of Karnataka Rajya Muslim Jana Jagruthi Vedike and Raghavachar Shatri, secretary, Nyayamitra, to the Chief Secretary.

The petitions were submitted as the government is said to be considering nominating MR Seetharam, Mansoor Khan and Sudham Das as MLCs under the categories of education, cooperation, culture, and social service. “It is requested to examine the said representation and to take further necessary action in accordance with rules,” the Governor’s office stated in the letter.

Sources said some Congress leaders are demanding that an opportunity should be given to the leaders, who have worked for the party in the Assembly elections.  Sudham Das, a former officer with the Enforcement Directorate  (ED), had joined the party recently.

All-Karnataka Sufi Saints Association president Moulana Sufi Waliba Kadri said they had appealed to the government to nominate Gulshad Ahmed BZ, a Congress leader and president of Karnataka Unaided Minorities Schools Management Association as MLC.

TAGS
Thaawarchand Gehlot Members of the Legislative Council
