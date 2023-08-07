Advocates’ Protection Bill to be tabled next session

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Virajpet MLA A S Ponnanna said the Advocates’ Protection Bill is getting final touches and will be tabled in the next legislative session after discussions with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He was speaking at a programme organised to felicitate him and Madikeri MLA Dr Mantar Gowda by the Bar Association in Madikeri.

Ponnanna said the state BAR Council has pressed for the enactment of the bill. Stating that a lawyer’s job is an honourable one, he said it is the duty of the lawyers to uphold the honour of courts. He said he did not lobby for the post of legal advisor to the CM but got it owing to respect he has earned as an advocate.

Madikeri MLA Dr Mantar Gowda promised to resolve problems in the new court complex in the city. He said lawyers are free to raise their voices of dissent during the ceremony.

Will stay in BJP till retirement: Pramod

Udupi: BJP leader Pramod Madhwaraj said he is a strong ticket aspirant for a BJP ticket from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency. At present, the constituency is represented by Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje. “I am not fully sure that the party will give me the ticket. If any other leaders are made a candidate, I will sincerely support the party candidate,’’ he told reporters at his residence recently. He clarified that some people are making misleading statements that he has plans to quit the BJP. “Till my last breath or till my retirement in politics, whichever is earlier, I will be in the BJP as a party worker,’’ he said. ENS

MADIKERI: Virajpet MLA A S Ponnanna said the Advocates’ Protection Bill is getting final touches and will be tabled in the next legislative session after discussions with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He was speaking at a programme organised to felicitate him and Madikeri MLA Dr Mantar Gowda by the Bar Association in Madikeri. Ponnanna said the state BAR Council has pressed for the enactment of the bill. Stating that a lawyer’s job is an honourable one, he said it is the duty of the lawyers to uphold the honour of courts. He said he did not lobby for the post of legal advisor to the CM but got it owing to respect he has earned as an advocate. Madikeri MLA Dr Mantar Gowda promised to resolve problems in the new court complex in the city. He said lawyers are free to raise their voices of dissent during the ceremony. Will stay in BJP till retirement: Pramod Udupi: BJP leader Pramod Madhwaraj said he is a strong ticket aspirant for a BJP ticket from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency. At present, the constituency is represented by Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje. “I am not fully sure that the party will give me the ticket. If any other leaders are made a candidate, I will sincerely support the party candidate,’’ he told reporters at his residence recently. He clarified that some people are making misleading statements that he has plans to quit the BJP. “Till my last breath or till my retirement in politics, whichever is earlier, I will be in the BJP as a party worker,’’ he said. ENS googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });