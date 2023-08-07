Ahead of 2024 LS polls, BJP to study impact of Congress schemes 

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a dig at the Karnataka Congress government, predicting that its guarantee schemes will bankrupt the state, and funds for development will run dry.

Yet, the BJP think-tank has a plan to study the impact of the guarantees on the electorate, with the 2024 Lok Sabha polls coming up.

The five guarantees, including Anna Bhagya, Gruha Lakshmi, Shakti, Gruha Jyoti and Yuva Nidhi, are likely to cover a major section of the 5.21 crore electorate, including unemployed youth in the age group of 18-25, provided they are implemented effectively. Except for Yuva Nidhi, the government has kicked off the remaining four schemes.

“We know the guarantees are a factor in the Congress party’s win, so we are planning to conduct a study on whether these guarantees will have an impact on the electorate, and convert into votes for the Congress,’’ a senior BJP leader said, admitting that people are attracted to freebies. A strategy will be chalked out to tackle the Congress ahead of the LS polls, he added.

Since the BJP won 25 of 28 seats in Karnataka in the 2019 LS polls, it is now a challenge for the party to retain the seats in 2024. The polls are crucial as the I.N.D.I.A alliance launched in Bengaluru by 26 opposition parties, led by the Congress, is likely to have a significant impact in Karnataka.

There was also scepticism over sustenance of the guarantees, and for how long the government can implement them. “How long will they give? By January, the government may face a challenge,” another BJP leader remarked. But within the party, many are of the opinion that the guarantees should be studied.

The BJP leadership is also pinning hope on the Congress government erring in implementation of the schemes, so it can capitalise on its failure. If the Congress is forced to go back on its word due to a financial crunch, the BJP would make that its poll plank.

Senior leader and former minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Sunday said the BJP will win all 28 seats in Karnataka, by highlighting issues of corruption and maladministration in the Siddaramaiah government.

JDS leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy has started attacking the government on graft charges, and has alleged that Rs 1,000 crore has changed hands for transfers.

“Rs 20,000 crore to Rs 25,000 crore is enough for guarantees, while Rs Rs 40,000 crore has been collected as additional tax revenue last year. Tax collection is beyond expectations but why did Siddaramaiah present a deficit budget?” he said, demanding a white paper on the state’s financial situation.

