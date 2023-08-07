Home States Karnataka

Karnataka gram panchayat official ends life, blames BJP MLA in note

In his note, Thippeswamy stated that Chandrappa, Ravi, Mohan, Murthy, Ugrappa, Lava and Rajappa were responsible for his death.

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA:  A second division assistant at Upparigenahalli gram panchayat in Holalkere taluk died by suicide by drinking poison near Jankal village on Saturday night. In a note, Thippeswamy, the official, stated that Holalkere BJP MLA M Chandrappa, gram panchayat executive officer Ravi and some members were responsible for his death.

However, in a complaint filed at Hosadurga police station, Rajashekhar, son of Thippeswamy, did not blame the MLA and the executive officer for the extreme step taken by his father. Instead, Rajashekhar alleged that only panchayat members Mohan, Murthy, Ugrappa, Lava and Rajappa used to harass his father.

In his note, Thippeswamy stated that Chandrappa, Ravi, Mohan, Murthy, Ugrappa, Lava and Rajappa were responsible for his death. However, Chandrappa refuted the allegation made against him and said, “Being a senior MLA, I interact with gazetted officers only and not with panchayat level officials.”

