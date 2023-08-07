Vascular diseases rising by 10% every year: Doctors  

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as five per cent of the Indian population is currently suffering from vascular diseases, incidence of such diseases are increasing by 10 per cent every year with a parallel rise in diabetes, Dr Ravikumar BL, chief vascular surgeon, Vascular Society of India, said.

Diabetes is directly related to cause of vascular diseases. With India being called the diabetes capital of the world, it is expected that the incidence is likely to rise rapidly in the upcoming years. The risk factors likely to cause vascular diseases include diabetes, genetic predisposition, hypertension and smoking, doctors said, with smoking being one of the more prevalent factors.

Doctors said smokers are at a 25 per cent higher risk of developing vascular diseases over non smokers.

The Foundation to Vascular Cures explained that diabetes is a condition resulting in hardening or narrowing up of arteries due to accumulation of fatty substance called plaque. People who have diabetes may also have high cholesterol. The combination of both medical conditions can cause plaque to accumulate in the arteries at a faster rate. Hence, over time high blood sugar levels can affect eyes, kidneys, heart and lower limbs.

While explaining about the effect of vascular diseases on the human body, experts said a person’s legs and feet are most affected with arteries in the legs getting clogged causing inability to walk and higher risk for amputation of lower limbs. This condition is called peripheral artery disease (PAD).

In India, the severity in vascular disease cases has also resulted in amputation of limbs in two per cent of the total people suffering from it, Dr Ravikumar said. However, statistics are much higher globally with one amputation being done every six seconds.

People above the age of 60 are more prone to such diseases and must look out for symptoms like leg pain, cramps, discolouration or pain in the toes or occurrence of ulcers in the feet and seek medical help at the earliest, doctors said.

The advancement in technology has resulted in better treatment facilities for these diseases. A wide range of procedures are now available. Doctors said regular exercising and a proper diet is the easiest way to control the occurrence of these diseases.

A walkathon was also organised in 26 cities, including Bengaluru, on Sunday to create awareness with an aim to bring the national focus on promoting healthcare, awareness, and timely interventions to prevent conditions that could lead to lower limb amputations.

