When belief blinds

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Last month, a one-month-old infant, who along with her mother, was forced to live in a makeshift tent as part of an age-old custom of the Kadugolla community at Mallenahalli Gollarahatti, died. As per their customary tradition, the new mother was living separately -- outside her house along with her infant, when the baby fell sick due to respiratory infection, and later died. Police registered an FIR against the infant’s father and maternal grandfather under the Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Act, 2017.

The practice of forceful quarantine of menstruating and postpartum females among the Kadugollas stems from the fear of consequences of breaking the tradition. Fear of earning ‘divine wrath’ is the single most important factor that allows superstitions to thrive from one generation to the next in all societies, across the world.

One can find girls and women staying inside a makeshift shack when they are on their period or have just gone through childbirth, in Kadugolla hamlets, also called Gollaradoddi or Gollarahatti. In the absence of a shack, many menstruating females spend the first three days of their menstruation cycle under a tree, and are allowed inside the house on the fourth day of their period.

The ‘belief’ that a woman is impure when she is menstruating has been perpetuated from primitive to modern times across societies, globally, and is at the core of women’s oppression and feminist debates. From a ‘rationalist’ perspective of allowing her rest from household chores to keeping her ‘safe’ from male physical encounters during the period, “women’s bodies have been used by communities and society to maintain culture and purity”, said Dr R Indira, visiting professor, Dr BR Ambedkar Research and Extension Centre, University of Mysore.

Menstrual taboo is one among several such superstitions -- a set of beliefs or practices that are not based on facts or reality -- that continue to thrive in Karnataka despite the ban. These have been passed from one generation to the other, largely through “folklore”, under the threat of the ‘forseeable’ consequences should one dare to break them.

Global phenomenon

Superstitions are not typical to one religion, caste or community. They are part of societies across the world and have nothing to do with literacy, education and one’s socio-economic holding. “The lure of the divine in the middle of uncertainty surrounding life is what feeds superstition. It works like mental medicine for people gripped by fear,” said eminent writer, thinker and linguist Prof Ganesh Devy.

From the upper caste offering food mixed with hair and nails to the Koragas for the most dehumanising ‘Ajalu’ practice, despite the Karnataka Koragas (Prohibition of Ajalu Practice) Act, 2000, to ‘Seedi’, animal sacrifices etc, some of these practices continue to take place in the state’s hinterland. Koragas fall under the particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG) category.

Susheela Nada, president of the Federation of Koraga Development Associations, Karnataka-Kerala, told TNIE that Koraga tribal people are still the most deprived in the region. “Though Ajalu practice, where Koragas are made to eat leftover food from upper caste households mixed with hair and fingernails, is banned, there are still incidents of the inhuman practice being followed in the interior parts of districts. But those instances do not come to light as the victims are old and uneducated. The government should continue to educate tribal people against victimisation,” she said.

Seedi, another such ritual, is still performed in many rural areas, despite a ban. Recently, a 55-year-old woman of Tamba village in Indi taluka, Vijayapura district, fell to her death when the rope she was tied to, snapped. She died after falling from a height of over 50 feet. The woman had reportedly made a sacred vow to a village temple that she would perform Seedi, if her son got a government job. When her son got a government job, she decided to fulfil the vow. The district administration has issued a show cause notice to the temple committee for organising the banned ritual.

Animal sacrifice

Animal sacrifices made to appease gods is a widely held belief in Hassan Rural district, along with fire walks during religious festivities and cart festivals. Social activists hold a section of religious heads responsible for manipulating gullible people and forcing them into such practices for personal gains. Burying differently-abled children in neck-deep compost for hours during a solar eclipse, with the belief that mud treatment would cure them, was till recently prevalent in Kalaburagi district of North Karnataka.

“There are ignorant people who are exploited by some religious heads, who make them believe in black magic. There should be legal awareness among the people, especially the village leaders who force people into such superstitious beliefs,” said Purushothama, a rationalist. Besides exploiting human weakness, superstitions victimise the most vulnerable and lowliest of the low; from women and children to lower caste people, who are made the means of divine deliverance.

“While one expected that modernity and advancement would wean us away from such rituals, paradoxically, they have become the means to achieving those advancements,” said noted sociologist GK Karanth. The state has done its best to “abolish (sic) superstitions but sadly, it is something that cannot be abolished for there are many elected representatives who make animal offerings as sacrifice and alter their offices to gain and stay in power. The fear of ‘just in case’ drives superstitions,” he said. “Bidtu, bidtu, bidtu, (leave it, leave it, leave it) just in case what I said was blasphemous or sinful, for I don’t want any ill-luck,” he concluded cynically.

(Inputs from Devaraj B Hirehalli, Prakash Samaga, BK Lakshmikantha, Firoz Rozindar, Udaya Kumar BR, Tushar Majukar)

BENGALURU: Last month, a one-month-old infant, who along with her mother, was forced to live in a makeshift tent as part of an age-old custom of the Kadugolla community at Mallenahalli Gollarahatti, died. As per their customary tradition, the new mother was living separately -- outside her house along with her infant, when the baby fell sick due to respiratory infection, and later died. Police registered an FIR against the infant’s father and maternal grandfather under the Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Act, 2017. The practice of forceful quarantine of menstruating and postpartum females among the Kadugollas stems from the fear of consequences of breaking the tradition. Fear of earning ‘divine wrath’ is the single most important factor that allows superstitions to thrive from one generation to the next in all societies, across the world. One can find girls and women staying inside a makeshift shack when they are on their period or have just gone through childbirth, in Kadugolla hamlets, also called Gollaradoddi or Gollarahatti. In the absence of a shack, many menstruating females spend the first three days of their menstruation cycle under a tree, and are allowed inside the house on the fourth day of their period. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The ‘belief’ that a woman is impure when she is menstruating has been perpetuated from primitive to modern times across societies, globally, and is at the core of women’s oppression and feminist debates. From a ‘rationalist’ perspective of allowing her rest from household chores to keeping her ‘safe’ from male physical encounters during the period, “women’s bodies have been used by communities and society to maintain culture and purity”, said Dr R Indira, visiting professor, Dr BR Ambedkar Research and Extension Centre, University of Mysore. Menstrual taboo is one among several such superstitions -- a set of beliefs or practices that are not based on facts or reality -- that continue to thrive in Karnataka despite the ban. These have been passed from one generation to the other, largely through “folklore”, under the threat of the ‘forseeable’ consequences should one dare to break them. Global phenomenon Superstitions are not typical to one religion, caste or community. They are part of societies across the world and have nothing to do with literacy, education and one’s socio-economic holding. “The lure of the divine in the middle of uncertainty surrounding life is what feeds superstition. It works like mental medicine for people gripped by fear,” said eminent writer, thinker and linguist Prof Ganesh Devy. From the upper caste offering food mixed with hair and nails to the Koragas for the most dehumanising ‘Ajalu’ practice, despite the Karnataka Koragas (Prohibition of Ajalu Practice) Act, 2000, to ‘Seedi’, animal sacrifices etc, some of these practices continue to take place in the state’s hinterland. Koragas fall under the particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG) category. Susheela Nada, president of the Federation of Koraga Development Associations, Karnataka-Kerala, told TNIE that Koraga tribal people are still the most deprived in the region. “Though Ajalu practice, where Koragas are made to eat leftover food from upper caste households mixed with hair and fingernails, is banned, there are still incidents of the inhuman practice being followed in the interior parts of districts. But those instances do not come to light as the victims are old and uneducated. The government should continue to educate tribal people against victimisation,” she said. Seedi, another such ritual, is still performed in many rural areas, despite a ban. Recently, a 55-year-old woman of Tamba village in Indi taluka, Vijayapura district, fell to her death when the rope she was tied to, snapped. She died after falling from a height of over 50 feet. The woman had reportedly made a sacred vow to a village temple that she would perform Seedi, if her son got a government job. When her son got a government job, she decided to fulfil the vow. The district administration has issued a show cause notice to the temple committee for organising the banned ritual. Animal sacrifice Animal sacrifices made to appease gods is a widely held belief in Hassan Rural district, along with fire walks during religious festivities and cart festivals. Social activists hold a section of religious heads responsible for manipulating gullible people and forcing them into such practices for personal gains. Burying differently-abled children in neck-deep compost for hours during a solar eclipse, with the belief that mud treatment would cure them, was till recently prevalent in Kalaburagi district of North Karnataka. “There are ignorant people who are exploited by some religious heads, who make them believe in black magic. There should be legal awareness among the people, especially the village leaders who force people into such superstitious beliefs,” said Purushothama, a rationalist. Besides exploiting human weakness, superstitions victimise the most vulnerable and lowliest of the low; from women and children to lower caste people, who are made the means of divine deliverance. “While one expected that modernity and advancement would wean us away from such rituals, paradoxically, they have become the means to achieving those advancements,” said noted sociologist GK Karanth. The state has done its best to “abolish (sic) superstitions but sadly, it is something that cannot be abolished for there are many elected representatives who make animal offerings as sacrifice and alter their offices to gain and stay in power. The fear of ‘just in case’ drives superstitions,” he said. “Bidtu, bidtu, bidtu, (leave it, leave it, leave it) just in case what I said was blasphemous or sinful, for I don’t want any ill-luck,” he concluded cynically. (Inputs from Devaraj B Hirehalli, Prakash Samaga, BK Lakshmikantha, Firoz Rozindar, Udaya Kumar BR, Tushar Majukar)