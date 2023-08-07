Home States Karnataka

Will give fitting response to HDK, says Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar

My younger brother contested against his wife. Right now I will not discuss much,” he said.

Published: 07th August 2023 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday said he will give a fitting response to JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy for making allegations of corruption against the state Congress government.  

“Kumaraswamy said that he will take up the issue of the implementation of BMIC projects by NICE with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I will give a fitting response to this,” he told reporters. “When the time comes, I will answer. I know Kumaraswamy. I have contested against him and his father as well in the polls. My younger brother contested against his wife. Right now I will not discuss much,” he said.

Meanwhile, he held a meeting with Muslim leaders ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha and BBMP polls and promised adequate representation for the community. The party high command and CM will take a call on the nomination for three MLC posts that are vacant, he said clarifying that he will not comment on Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s office writing to the chief secretary of the state to examine the proposal. “I will not discuss the governor asking for a report as the chief minister and our high command will finalise the names of the candidates,” he said. 

It may be noted here that names of former ministers M R Seetharam, Mansur Ali Khan and Sudham Das were proposed to the government. According to sources, there might be some changes as former minister Umashree has also emerged as a strong contender as the CM’s candidate.

Delimitation of BBMP wards 
The BJP government had divided their constituencies in the name of delimitation of wards making it impossible for muslims to contest from their constituencies by changing the reservation despite having a considerable population, Shivakumar said.

“This has been a deliberate act to split their votes. Hence, the minorities have been asked to give tickets from the constituencies. The matter will be placed before the corporation election committee and they will be given the provision to contest based on their population,” he said. 

On the demand of the community for two Lok Sabha seats, Shivakumar clarified that they will be given tickets proportionate to their population and there is nothing wrong in them seeking tickets.

