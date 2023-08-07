‘Will retire if Congress proves allegation’: Pralhad Joshi

By Express News Service

DHARWAD: Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi has challenged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to prove their allegation regarding the central government waiving of loans for businessmen. "If they can prove their allegations then I will retire from politics. If not then they should retire," he said during the inauguration of Amrit Bharat station in Alnavar of the district on Sunday. "Congress leaders are busy opposing all schemes and projects taken up by the Central government and are bent on making false allegations. A majority of party leaders in the state are involved in transfer business and they do not have any moral to accuse others," he said. "We, the BJP government, are acting according to the constitution and law and also making efforts to bring back all such defaulters. We have achieved some success too in this regard," he added.