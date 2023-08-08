BJP Raita Morcha members protest against Congress policies

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP Raita Morcha members on Monday staged demonstrations against the state government’s anti-farmer policies. Protests were held in Mysuru, Shivamogga, Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi, Tumakuru, Ballari, Koppal, Mandya, Haveri, Bidar, Yadgir, Raichur, Vijayanagara, Chitradurga, and Bengaluru Rural. They termed the Siddaramaiah government an “anti-farmer”. The BJP is protesting against the government’s decision to discontinue the Raita Vidyanidhi Scholarship that was given to 11 lakh children of farmers, the repealing of changes made to the APMC Act, and other policy decisions.