Don’t expect more grants this year: Karnataka CM to MLAs

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday reportedly told Congress MLAs not to expect more grants for their constituencies this year as the government is focussing more on the implementation of five guarantees.

Siddaramaiah, who began his meetings with MLAs and ministers in-charge of districts to iron out the differences between them over release of grants, also told them to wait for some more time for funds to take up development works in their constituencies.

The CM met the MLAs and district in-charge ministers from Tumakuru, Yadgir, Chitradurga, Bagalkot, Ballari and Dharwad districts.

Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office said Siddaramaiah listened to the MLAs who raised issues such as delay in releasing funds to implement development projects and lack of coordination between them and ministers in-charge of districts, and promised them that he would take steps to resolve these issues.

Many MLAs sought grants for their constituencies to take up development works. But the CM told them to wait for at least eight months as the government is focussing on the implementation of the five guarantees. He, however, promised them that grants will be released in a phased manner, the sources said.

CM told us not to embarrass party, says MLA

Congress MLA from Kunigal Ranganath said seven legislators from Tumakuru took part in the meeting. The CM directed the district in-charge minister to hold regular meetings with the MLAs and sort out their problems, he said.

Another Congress MLA said the CM also instructed them to work towards strengthening the Congress ahead of Lok Sabha elections. The CM told them not to embarrass the party and its leadership. There will be differences in any party or organisation. One should not blow them up. When some MLAs complained that the in-charge ministers always camp in district headquarters and never visit rural areas, the CM directed them not to sit in one place. On Tuesday, CM Siddaramaiah will be meeting MLAs from Raichur, Vijayapura, Koppal, Belagavi, Haveri and Kalaburagi.

