Edtech employee accused of sending rape, death threats

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Several allegations have been made against an edtech company after a tweet by a woman accusing its employee of sending death and rape threats to her family went viral. A Twitter account, under the name of Dr Riya (@Riya_MBBS), posted several screenshots on social media of the alleged messages her family had received from the employee.

In the messages, the employee, going by the name Probuddha Roy, makes several rape threats against the Twitter user’s mother. The employee also threatens to track down the family members. “Just because my brother refused to enrol, this employee from the edtech company has been repeatedly cursing me and abusing my mom, threatening to rape and kill her in such dirty language,” the Twitter user said.

She alleged that the employee changed his phone number several times to harass her family following the incident. “In spite of blocking him, he has been harassing and abusing us using different phone numbers and names. We are afraid to go out now. We’re still getting numerous calls. In fear, I’m keeping my phone switched off,” she said.

Following the tweets, Bengaluru City Police responded asking the Twitter user for more details regarding the issue to file a complaint.

‘They employ unethical tactics’

Many similar allegations against the edtech company have been made after this viral tweet. “I have heard several instances where this company and other edtech startups employ unethical and illegal tactics for forcing students/parents to sign up,” one Twitter user said.“A few months ago, this edtech company guys also abused me. If you call the company and inquire about its courses and then refuse to enroll, its employees start abusing you,” another Twitter user stated. The edtech company did not respond to the calls made by The New Indian Express.

