Home States Karnataka

Five-generation Mangaluru family registers for India Post scheme

They made history possibly by being the only five-generation family in India to open savings accounts at the sub-post office at Kinnigoli near Mangaluru on August 3.

Published: 08th August 2023 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

From left: Seetha Poojarthi, Sundari Poojarthi, Yamuna Poojarthi, Pavithra V Amin and Dithya V Amin | Express

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The great-great-grandmother of this Mangaluru-based family is 103, while her great-great-granddaughter is three. What brings them together with other members of the five-generation family is -- they have all just opened accounts under India Post’s Mahila Samman Savings Certificate (MSSC). 

They made history possibly by being the only five-generation family in India to open savings accounts at the sub-post office at Kinnigoli near Mangaluru on August 3.

Seetha Poojarthi (103), who resides at Kuppepadavu; her daughter Sundari Poojarthi (72), who lives at Kaikamba; her granddaughter Yamuna Poorjarthi (50) of Ullai Bethu; her great-granddaughter Pavithra V Amin (33); and her great-great-granddaughter Dithya V Amin (3) have opened savings accounts under MSSC aimed at financial empowerment of women. 

The staff members of Kinnigoli sub-post office under Mangaluru Postal Division deserve all accolades for this achievement. They not only visited the residences of the senior women, but also brought all of them, living in various parts of the district, to the post office in a car driven by Pavithra’s husband Vijay Amin. 

‘I wanted all women in my family to benefit from the scheme’

“The women were given sarees as gifts apart from a treat at a nearby restaurant to honour the family’s unique achievement,” K Raghunath Kamath, head of Multi-Tasking Staff at Kinnigoli, told TNIE.
Kamath, who joined the department 32 years ago, goes door-to-door promoting the scheme. He met Pavithra at her house and briefed her about the benefits of the scheme. 

“I asked her about other women in her family and she gave me all the details. We decided to make them open their accounts,” he said.

“After I heard about the high rate of interest and the flexibility of savings it offered, I wanted all women in my family to benefit from the scheme. Postal employees helped us bring my great-great-grandmother, who resides 40km away, to the post office,” Pavithra, a homemaker, told TNIE. Seetha, who used to work as a farmer, now lives with her son and his family.

Sudhakara Mallya, senior superintendent of posts, Mangaluru Division, said, “India Post reached five generations at one go through MSSC. Credit for this goes to Raghunath Kamath, who persuaded them to open the savings accounts.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahila Samman Savings Certificate India Post
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp