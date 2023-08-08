Karnataka govt's guarantees announced without research: BJP national spokesperson Shazia Ilmi

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: BJP national spokesperson Shazia Ilmi criticised the Karnataka government for struggling to implement its guarantee schemes because of financial constraints and she also took a dig at Congress for coming up with such schemes without proper research.

She said in Mangaluru on Monday that the finance department has written to the government saying it cannot provide funds for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme this year under which the government has promised Rs 2,000 a month to women heads of families.

“The finance department has said that implementing the scheme will affect the state exchequer and lead to revenue deficit. It is very easy to give guarantees and it is easy to tell lies. Now, the government is saying only those women who are BPL card holders will benefit from the scheme. We demand that the content of the letter be made public,” she said.

The present Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come up with several schemes to ensure people get better road infrastructure, health facilities etc. “But the Karnataka government here will compromise on development work be it health, education or infrastructure sector with this ‘revdi culture’,” she said. To a question on BJP’s election promises including few freebies, Ilmi said she is not aware of it.

MANGALURU: BJP national spokesperson Shazia Ilmi criticised the Karnataka government for struggling to implement its guarantee schemes because of financial constraints and she also took a dig at Congress for coming up with such schemes without proper research. She said in Mangaluru on Monday that the finance department has written to the government saying it cannot provide funds for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme this year under which the government has promised Rs 2,000 a month to women heads of families. “The finance department has said that implementing the scheme will affect the state exchequer and lead to revenue deficit. It is very easy to give guarantees and it is easy to tell lies. Now, the government is saying only those women who are BPL card holders will benefit from the scheme. We demand that the content of the letter be made public,” she said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The present Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come up with several schemes to ensure people get better road infrastructure, health facilities etc. “But the Karnataka government here will compromise on development work be it health, education or infrastructure sector with this ‘revdi culture’,” she said. To a question on BJP’s election promises including few freebies, Ilmi said she is not aware of it.