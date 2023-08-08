Karnataka HC tells authorities to integrate state police IT with road accident database

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To ensure that accident victims get compensation without any delay, the Karnataka High Court directed DGPs, secretaries of the Transport Department, Health and e-Governance Departments to integrate the state police IT system with the E-Detail Accident Report (E-DAR), an integrated road accident database, on the Parivahan website set up by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The court directed the officials to integrate the police IT system with the unique usability ID website to track the disability caused to the victim. The court also asked all the insurance companies to get details of the policy, transport department to get vehicle details to implement the Central Motor Vehicles Amendment Rules of 2022 properly to ensure compensation to victims.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order, dismissing the petition filed by the divisional manager of United India Insurance Company Limited to quash the order passed by the motor vehicles accidents tribunal in Raichur on July 5, 2023. The court also condoned a delay of five months in filing the claim petition by a minor.

The insurance company contended that no claim petition can be entertained unless it is made within six months of the occurrence of the accident.

BENGALURU: To ensure that accident victims get compensation without any delay, the Karnataka High Court directed DGPs, secretaries of the Transport Department, Health and e-Governance Departments to integrate the state police IT system with the E-Detail Accident Report (E-DAR), an integrated road accident database, on the Parivahan website set up by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The court directed the officials to integrate the police IT system with the unique usability ID website to track the disability caused to the victim. The court also asked all the insurance companies to get details of the policy, transport department to get vehicle details to implement the Central Motor Vehicles Amendment Rules of 2022 properly to ensure compensation to victims. Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order, dismissing the petition filed by the divisional manager of United India Insurance Company Limited to quash the order passed by the motor vehicles accidents tribunal in Raichur on July 5, 2023. The court also condoned a delay of five months in filing the claim petition by a minor.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The insurance company contended that no claim petition can be entertained unless it is made within six months of the occurrence of the accident.