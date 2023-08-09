Basavaraj Bommai calls on Amit Shah, talks Karnataka politics

Home States Karnataka

Sources said Bommai requested Shah to appoint Leaders of the Opposition, and a new president for the BJP state unit soon.

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai in conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Former CM and senior BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai discussed political developments in Karnataka with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday. “I had a cordial meeting with Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah and discussed many issues of the state,” Bommai tweeted after the meeting.

BJP sources said that during the meeting, the duo discussed the Congress government implementing the guarantees, how people are responding to the schemes, and what should be the BJP’s strategy to counter it ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Sources said Bommai requested Shah to appoint Leaders of the Opposition, and a new president for the BJP state unit soon. Shah is said to have assured Bommai that a decision will be taken soon. Bommai is in Delhi for the last two days to meet the party’s central leaders. He is likely to meet the BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday.

