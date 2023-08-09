BBMP contractors meet Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, seek his intervention 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Contractors’ Association met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Tuesday and handed over a representation seeking his intervention to get their bills cleared from 2019 to 2023. The meeting came a day after the association members announced that they will halt all works in the city if the pending bills are not cleared.

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development DK Shivakumar termed the contractors’ move a blackmail tactic, especially after some members of the association accused Shivakumar of asking them for money to clear the bills. With this, the ground is ready for a pitched battle between the contractors and Shivakumar.

Association president KT Manjunath said, “We appealed to the governor to help us either get our outstanding bills cleared for the last 26 months or get permission from the President of India for euthanasia.” He said some contractors fell at the governor’s feet and explained to him the precarious situation they are facing because of non-payment of bills. “The governor assured that he will speak with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and also Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma. We hope, his intervention will help us get our payments,”

The governor assured them that he will speak to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and also Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, he said. “We hope his intervention will help us get out payments,” he said. The contractors also met JDS senior leader HD Kumaraswamy seeking his help. “He asked us to continue with the protest. He said he will also add pressure on the government and if a situation requires, he too will join the agitation,” Manjunath said.

I don’t have to swear before any God, saint: Shivakumar

DyCM and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar said he does not have to swear before any saint or god to prove the genuineness of his motive, and added that such threats will not budge him. He termed the contractors’ move a blackmail tactic. “It is known who is behind the contractors’ move. We are working as per law. Let them give letters to the governor, president of India or PM and let them do what they want,” said an irked Shivakumar.

He said he had told the contractors that if they had done work, they will get their money and bills will be cleared after following the due procedure. “There is a process for clearing the bills. The water resources department has only Rs 600 crore, but the bills are of Rs 25,000 crore. Can we pay bills for no work done,” he asked.

On contractors meeting Kumaraswamy, he said if Congress had been in opposition, contractors would have met them too. These are common things in politics and there is nothing wrong in contractors meeting Kumaraswamy, he said.

