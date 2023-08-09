Home States Karnataka

BBMP holds seminars on civic infrastructure 

Officials from the Directorate of Urban Land Transport and Traffic Engineering Cell of Bengaluru were present.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Experts from the Indian Institute of Science, eminent people and citizens on Tuesday emphasised that the state government should give a thrust to streamline traffic, come out with a master plan for road network, ensure proper signage, work on tunnel roads, increase Metro reach, give importance to junction improvements, fix roadside drains, clear footpath encroachment etc.

Officials from the Directorate of Urban Land Transport and Traffic Engineering Cell of Bengaluru were present. They were giving suggestions during a seminar on easing traffic and session under the Brand Bengaluru project. The seminar was chaired by BBMP engineer-in-chief BS Prahalad. The rising vehicular population was also discussed, where it was pointed out that vehicular population shot up from 1.7 lakh in 1985 to 1.9 crore in 2022. Also, 247 road accident deaths were reported in 2022.

At the BBMP head office, nodal officer for Vibrant Bengaluru Jayaram Raipura met the stakeholders. A calendar of events includes cultural events, improvement of public places, heritage corridors, ‘Ashwath Katte’ documentaries, showcasing of articles on Bengaluru founder Kempegowda and making the younger generation aware about his contribution. There were also suggestions on the development of parks and others during the meeting.

At the Indian Institute of Information Technology, discussions revolved around the development of roads, ward committees, QR codes for roads and others under ‘Tech Bengaluru’ that would add value to Brand Bengaluru. IAS officers Ujwal Kumar Ghosh and Prateek Bayal were present.

