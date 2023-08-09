CM Siddaramaiah meets elected reps, discusses Gruha Lakshmi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday held a meeting, through video-conferencing, with the MLAs, MLCs and MPs on Tuesday and discussed the nitty gritty of implementing the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, which is expected to be launched on August 20. At the meeting, the chief minister instructed the elected representatives, officials and those present to ensure that the Gruha Lakshmi scheme reaches all the beneficiaries in their respective constituencies. Legislators and Congress party functionaries across Bengaluru's 28 constituencies and all the 224 Assembly constituencies across the state have planned a series of meetings in their areas to ensure that the beneficiaries receive the money. Under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, one of the five guarantees promised by Congress before the Assembly elections, the woman head of a family who has registered will receive Rs 2000 per month. The government statistics reveal that nearly 1.3 crore women from across the state would benefit from the scheme. The scheme will be inaugurated on August 20, and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, All-India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge and former UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi are expected to take part in the inaugural event in Belagavi. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, who is the working president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), said, "We have organised ward-wise meetings across Bengaluru on August 20, where the amount will be disbursed to the beneficiaries irrespective of party. Efforts to reach those not present at the meeting would be taken later." Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad said that he has planned seven meetings, at the rate of one per ward in his constituency. Congress party functionaries will ensure that the beneficiaries who have been identified will receive the amounts, he added. BJP slams Siddu for meeting only Cong MLAs Even as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah continued to meet Congress MLAs and district-in-charge ministers for the second day on Tuesday, BJP criticised him for meeting only Congress legislators. On Tuesday, Siddaramaiah met MLAs from Raichur, Vijayapura, Koppal, Belgavi, Haveri and Kalaburagi districts. Expressing his displeasure, senior BJP MLA and former minister Suresh Kumar wrote on social media sites, "Is Siddaramaiah CM for all 224 MLAs or just guarantee scheme MLAs? Siddaramaih's meetings and the assurances given are instilling suspicion among the public." Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar too helmed the meeting. Industry Minister MB Patil, who is from Vijapaura, tweeted that issues like local development works, grants and preparations for the Lok Sabha elections were discussed.