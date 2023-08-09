Flood, landslides: Scientists told to submit ground report on Kodagu's Harangi Reservoir

Prajna GR By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: Water mismanagement in Harangi Reservoir in Kodagu has been allegedly causing frequent flooding in the low-lying areas of Kushalnagar and the sudden water release in 2018 was blamed for triggering landslides in the catchment areas.

A PIL has been filed regarding this and a court case is going on. Besides, the Harangi Project Division officials have now sought a ground report from scientists. “A team of scientists from the National Institution of Hydrology was invited to submit a ground report on Harangi Reservoir and the Cauvery Catchment areas.

With the court case underway, we have been asked to submit a report of the ground situation,” confirmed KK Raghupati, Superintending Engineer of Harangi Project Circle. The scientists visited the reservoir and the catchment areas across Hattiholey, Nandi Motte, and Thanthipala regions near Harangi and tested the soil and groundwater levels.

As Puttaswamy confirmed, the scientists had also visited the regions in June last year. “Last year, the soil content and groundwater level were checked before the monsoon. Now, the same reports are collected during monsoon. An expert report will be readied in a week or two to be submitted to the Minor Irrigation Department and the court,” said Puttaswamy.

