Govt committed to clearing encroachments, says Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda

The Congress government is planning to hold adalats, like it did in its previous tenure between 2013 and 2018, at village panchayat level to resolve cases, he said.

Karnataka Congress MLA Krishna Byre Gowda

Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSUYU: The government will soon start a process to clear encroachments, said Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda here on Tuesday.  The government will prevail upon officers, but also give them a free hand to take back encroached lands across the state.

A meeting to discuss the process has already been held in Bengaluru Rural district. The government will not tolerate any illegal occupation of land and will follow the directions of CM Siddaramaiah in clearing them out without heeding to any pressure, he added.

Claiming that the government has taken steps to streamline governance and live up to the expectations of the people, he said the government is aware of thousands of land dispute cases pending before revenue officers. The Congress government is planning to hold adalats, like it did in its previous tenure between 2013 and 2018, at village panchayat level to resolve cases, he said.

On agriculture department officials allegedly writing to the governor against their minister N Chaluvarayaswamy, levelling corruption charges, Gowda said it is a conspiracy to defame the government by creating fake letters. He said even the letter purportedly written by party MLAs recently, complaining about the ministers too was fake, but got media traction. He said agriculture department officials have already clarified and called the letter fake, he added.

“It is a political conspiracy and we will face it politically. If there is any such problems to officers, they could have written to the Lokayukta,” he said.  Opposition parties have not been able to tolerate the growing popularity of the government, which has implemented three guarantees in three months, though they had said these promises will not become a reality even after five years, Gowda said.

