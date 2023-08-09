Home States Karnataka

Miscreant assaults lone woman on Mysuru-Chennai Kavery Express

She is a resident of Nanjangud in Mysuru district and employed as lower division clerk at Tamil Classical Institution in Chennai.

Published: 09th August 2023 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

genderviolence-crimesagainstwomen-rapecases-sexualassault-POCSO

Image used for representational purposes only. (AFP)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU:   A 43-year-old woman was brutally attacked by a man who stealthily entered the ladies compartment of Mysuru-Chennai Kavery Express when it slowed down near Kengeri in the city on Monday night.

The woman who was assaulted
on board Kavery Express

He tried to snatch money and a gold chain from her. When she resisted,  he beat her black and blue. Gayathri V, the victim, was the only passenger in the coach when she was attacked around 10.40 pm. She is a resident of Nanjangud in Mysuru district and employed as lower division clerk at Tamil Classical Institution in Chennai.

Accompanied by her husband Mahesh, an artist, she filed a complaint at the government railway police station in Mysuru on Tuesday night. Police said an FIR has been registered. She cut short her journey and returned to Mysuru.

A railway source said Gayathri was on her way to Chennai to attend a court hearing on behalf of her company. Since her e-ticket was on the waiting list (Train no. 16022 Kavery Express), it got cancelled. She, however, got into the unreserved ladies coach in Mysuru.

“There were a few women in the coach. But after Ramanagara station she was the only passenger in the coach. The man managed to enter the coach when the train slowed down before entering the station,” the source said. 

Official: Will intensify patrolling on all trains

Mahesh said, “My wife had fallen asleep and woke up when the man was trying to snatch her chain. When she resisted, the man beat her up badly.” No first aid was provided to her at Kengeri, he alleged. A top cop said, “Due to stiff resistance, the man could only snatch Rs 500 from her before jumping out as the train entered Kengeri.”

A railway source said, “There were no Railway Protection Force or GRP personnel to help her at Kengeri. She was given first aid only 20 minutes later at KSR Railway Station. ”Divisional Railway Manager (Bengaluru Division) Yogesh Mohan said the Railways did not have adequate security personnel to be deployed in each compartment.

“CCTV footage must be available at Kengeri railway station. We will examine it and do our best to catch the miscreant,” he added. On what safety measures she plans to put in place after this incident, GRP superintendent Soumyalatha said, “We will intensify patrolling on all trains.”

