‘Modern security system at Soudha,’ says Assembly Speaker UT Khader

On security inside the Assembly, he said not just for MLAs, it should be done for everyone entering the campus, but without causing inconvenience to people.

Published: 09th August 2023 09:21 AM

Congress MLA and the new speaker of Karnataka Assembly UT Khader. (File photo | Nagaraj Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Assembly Speaker UT Khader on Tuesday said they are contemplating putting in place a modern security system in and around Vidhana Soudha premises including the Legislators’ Home. “We need a modern security system for the entire campus and we are already taking measures. Very soon, we will come up with such a system,” he said while interacting with media persons at the Press Club. Khader said he has held discussions with senior police officers and IT experts to put the system in place.

On security inside the Assembly, he said not just for MLAs, it should be done for everyone entering the campus, but without causing inconvenience to people. Expressing concerns over common people having to spend a lot of time to complete the process to enter the Vidhana Soudha, he said for 10 minutes of work inside  Soudha, they have to spend the entire day to get permission. That can be avoided if there is a system to register online to get appointments, he said.

He said they are also contemplating complete digitalisation of the entire system including proceedings in assembly, at the secretary level, and the library.  He, however, rejected the proposal for an exclusive TV channel for the House proceedings.

On BJP not appointing the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, the Speaker said it is an internal matter of the party. Khader said though he is a friend of the Opposition parties, they are suspicious. 
Khader defended his decision to suspend the BJP MLAs during the recent session by stating that as Speaker he had to take a tough decision when elected representatives go against the Constitution.   

Khader also said that he is not upset with people trolling him for his Kannada. “That would help me improve my Kannada,” he said. “My first priority is to be in touch with people and I am in contact with people in my constituency. I even travel on two-wheelers occasionally,” he added.

