'My daughter’s soul awaits justice': Sowjanya’s mom during protest

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Kusumavathi, mother of Sowjanya, who met a gruesome end near Dharmasthala in Belthangady taluk 11 years ago, broke down while addressing the gathering during a massive protest on Tuesday at Sullia.

“Support me till my daughter’s soul finds peace,” She said, her voice shaking in waves of emotion.

At the protest, organised by Sowjanya Horata Samiti, Kusumavathi recalled the brutality unleashed on the girl. She still has an unwavering hope that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

“My daughter’s soul is awaiting justice and I am going to every corner of the state to ensure that. I urge everyone to join hands in my battle to get justice for my daughter. No one should endure what my daughter had to. This injustice should end,” he said.

Mahesh Shetty Timarody, an activist, said, “We are begging for justice. I am ashamed that we had failed to protect the child. A minor girl was raped and killed and an innocent man was implicated. The fight for justice began in Chamundi Hills in Mysuru and it has now arrived in Dakshina Kannada. The culprits, the influential people who protected them, and the police officers who destroyed evidence should receive exemplary punishment,” he said.

Earlier, a massive jatha was held in Sullia amid tight security and Sowjanya’s family members and Timarody along with Stanly of Odanadi organisation met the tahsildar, demanding that the state government launch a fresh investigation of the case.

