Poster ban will be strictly enforced in 2-3 days: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar

Published: 09th August 2023 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy CM of Karnataka DK Shivakumar.

Deputy CM of Karnataka DK Shivakumar. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said the ban on all types of illegal flexes, banners and hoardings - be it political, religious or social - will be strictly enforced in the city.

He told reporters that FIRs will be registered against the violators, besides levying a penalty of Rs 50,000.  “We will strictly enforce the ban across Bengaluru within 2-3 days,” he said. Shivakumar said the Karnataka High Court has given three weeks to remove illegal flexes and banners in the city. BBMP personnel are on the job and have removed 59,000 illegal banners. In all, 40 FIRs have been registered against the violators.

“I request people and all political parties to extend their cooperation. Officials will book cases and impose penalties. Also, BBMP will be penalised if it fails to implement the ban strictly,” he said. The ban applies even to flexes put up to mourn the death of individuals, Shivakumar said.

He said the government will soon come up with a policy to allow hoardings and banners for certain events, especially those held by the government, where permission will be given only for a specific period.
On whether the authorities will be allowed to enforce the ban strictly, Shivakumar said, “Under the leadership of DK Shivakumar, it will be enforced strictly.

Even if my followers violate the ban, they will be booked.” Action will be taken even if posters hailing him or the chief minister or the Congress party are displayed in public, he added. On the plans to ease traffic congestion in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said the deadline for submitting an Expression of Interest, which ended on Monday, has been extended till August 17.

Centre asks state to submit master plan

Many companies have come forward with their plans and designs to ease traffic congestion in the city. Referring to the discussions he had with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari last week, Shivakumar said the union minister had asked the state government to submit a master management plan.

“We have consulted many people, including schoolchildren and global experts, and have received more than 70,000 suggestions. Based on the suggestions, a report will be prepared soon. A comprehensive plan will be prepared and submitted to him (Gadkari),” he said.

Shivakumar said that he had apprised Gadkari of the need for tunnel roads and flyovers to regulate traffic on highways passing through the city. A global tender will be invited to implement the project to ease traffic congestion in the city, he added. On how flyovers or tunnel roads will help resolve traffic jams, he said the government is trying to save the time of the people as it can’t ask them to stop buying vehicles.

