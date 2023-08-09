Shortage of skilled labour delays Multi-Modal Transport Hub at Kempegowda International Airport

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ambitious Multi-Modal Transport Hub (MMTH) at the Kempegowda International Airport planned to facilitate an easy switch for passengers between different transportation modes has been delayed due to shortage of skilled labour and other material. It will be partially ready by September 1 when international operations are expected to commence at the swanky Terminal 2 from September 1.

A portion of the MMTH being

readied at Bengaluru airport | Express

Covering an area of 1,39,371 sqm, the hub will have parking as well as retail development space. A spokesperson for airport operator Bangalore International Airport Limited said, “MMTH will provide a diverse range of transportation options under one roof, including private car parking, taxi services, inter/intracity buses operated by BMTC and KSRTC and seamless connectivity to the airport terminal Metro stations.”

The latest deadline specified for the project was May this year. Asked about the reasons for the delay, the spokesperson said, “The delay in the supply of electronic components and material along with the shortage of skilled labour has impacted the progress of the project by a few months.”

MMTH is a mega-construction project which involves several transport and commercial elements and will gradually become operational in stages in the coming months, the spokesperson elaborated. On the features that would be ready before international operations commence from T2, the spokesperson said the following will be in place by then: designated areas for parking various types of vehicles. This will cater to over 1,200 parking spaces, which will include spaces for private vehicles, vehicles for people with reduced mobility and electric vehicles. Additionally, there is a dedicated area that is allocated for buses and app-based taxis for pick up and drop off.

The exact cost involved in creating this mega infrastructure project was not available. “MMTH is a part of a larger expansion programme of our landside development. We have made an investment of Rs. 13000 crores for this overall infrastructure expansion,” the spokesperson added. “MMTH will significantly improve the overall travel experience for passengers,” the spokesperson added. The hub will combine retail, food and beverages and entertainment amenities that celebrate the beauty and culture of Bengaluru.

