Home States Karnataka

Shortage of skilled labour delays Multi-Modal Transport Hub at Kempegowda International Airport

It will be partially ready by September 1 when international operations are expected to commence at the swanky Terminal 2 from September 1.

Published: 09th August 2023 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Representative image of Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The ambitious Multi-Modal Transport Hub (MMTH) at the Kempegowda International Airport planned to facilitate an easy switch for passengers between different transportation modes has been delayed due to shortage of skilled labour and other material. It will be partially ready by September 1 when international operations are expected to commence at the swanky Terminal 2 from September 1.

A portion of the MMTH being
readied at Bengaluru airport | Express

Covering an area of 1,39,371 sqm, the hub will have parking as well as retail development space. A spokesperson for airport operator Bangalore International Airport Limited said, “MMTH will provide a diverse range of transportation options under one roof, including private car parking, taxi services, inter/intracity buses operated by BMTC and KSRTC and seamless connectivity to the airport terminal Metro stations.”

The latest deadline specified for the project was May this year. Asked about the reasons for the delay, the spokesperson said, “The delay in the supply of electronic components and material along with the shortage of skilled labour has impacted the progress of the project by a few months.” 

MMTH is a mega-construction project which involves several transport and commercial elements and will gradually become operational in stages in the coming months, the spokesperson elaborated. On the features that would be ready before international operations commence from T2, the spokesperson said the following will be in place by then: designated areas for parking various types of vehicles. This will cater to over 1,200 parking spaces, which will include spaces for private vehicles, vehicles for people with reduced mobility and electric vehicles. Additionally, there is a dedicated area that is allocated for buses and app-based taxis for pick up and drop off.

The exact cost involved in creating this mega infrastructure project was not available. “MMTH is a part of a larger expansion programme of our landside development. We have made an investment of Rs. 13000 crores for this overall infrastructure expansion,” the spokesperson added.  “MMTH will significantly improve the overall travel experience for passengers,” the spokesperson added. The hub will combine retail, food and beverages and entertainment amenities that celebrate the beauty and culture of Bengaluru.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Multi-Modal Transport Hub Kempegowda International Airport
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp